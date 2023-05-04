Home » Ducati scores a record quarter with deliveries up 9% on 2022
Business

Ducati scores a record quarter with deliveries up 9% on 2022

by admin
Ducati scores a record quarter with deliveries up 9% on 2022

A record quarter for Ducati, one of the most iconic Italian brands: from January to March the Group, controlled by Audi, delivered over 14,725 motorcycles, 9% more than in the same period last year. The brand is growing on all markets, from Italy (+7%) to the United States (+21%). The sales driver is the Multistrada V4, while the DesertX continues to gain ground, becoming the third most popular model in the Ducati range.

The good performance in the first quarter of 2023 follows the best year ever for the Borgo Panigale manufacturer which confirms Italy as its top market – with 2,717 motorcycles, 7% more year on year – followed by the United States where growth was 21%, with 1,677 units sold. The same growth dynamics in Germany, the third largest country in terms of volumes, with 1,666 motorcycles sold from January to March.

DesertX

With almost three thousand units on the market, the Multistrada V4, in all versions, is still the most successful model for Ducati, closely followed by the Monster which sold over 2 thousand units in the quarter considered. The DesertX model consolidates in third place, confirming the brand’s strategy of expanding its range of products and pushing into a new segment.

Ducati is present in more than 90 countries with a sales network of over 800 dealers, a growing network because the company is planning to open another 55 points of sale starting with the first Audi Ducati Retail integration dealership for Switzerland which opened in Zurich in March.

Find out more

A golden moment for the company led by Claudio Domenicali, who remembers 2022 as the best year ever and underlines how «the excellent results confirm a corporate strategy that is producing excellent results. Based on these positive numbers, we continue to work to obtain the best possible result, with the aim of satisfying all the Ducatisti enthusiasts of our beautiful community”.

You may also like

Runner dead, bear Jj4 is not the scapegoat:...

US Fed raises interest rate by 0.25 percentage...

Sesa: Acquires Visualitics and expands data science and...

Allianz chief controller Diekmann does not want CEO...

Stock market: Asia flat waiting for the ECB,...

In comparison: where real estate is now becoming...

Can the new battery launched by the Ningde...

This is the new boss Tobias Meyer

Today’s Stock Exchanges, May 4th. ECB calls for...

Investigators search oligarch yacht in the port of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy