Ducati scores a record quarter with deliveries up 9% on 2022

A record quarter for Ducati, one of the most iconic Italian brands: from January to March the Group, controlled by Audi, delivered over 14,725 motorcycles, 9% more than in the same period last year. The brand is growing on all markets, from Italy (+7%) to the United States (+21%). The sales driver is the Multistrada V4, while the DesertX continues to gain ground, becoming the third most popular model in the Ducati range.

The good performance in the first quarter of 2023 follows the best year ever for the Borgo Panigale manufacturer which confirms Italy as its top market – with 2,717 motorcycles, 7% more year on year – followed by the United States where growth was 21%, with 1,677 units sold. The same growth dynamics in Germany, the third largest country in terms of volumes, with 1,666 motorcycles sold from January to March.

With almost three thousand units on the market, the Multistrada V4, in all versions, is still the most successful model for Ducati, closely followed by the Monster which sold over 2 thousand units in the quarter considered. The DesertX model consolidates in third place, confirming the brand’s strategy of expanding its range of products and pushing into a new segment.

Ducati is present in more than 90 countries with a sales network of over 800 dealers, a growing network because the company is planning to open another 55 points of sale starting with the first Audi Ducati Retail integration dealership for Switzerland which opened in Zurich in March.

A golden moment for the company led by Claudio Domenicali, who remembers 2022 as the best year ever and underlines how «the excellent results confirm a corporate strategy that is producing excellent results. Based on these positive numbers, we continue to work to obtain the best possible result, with the aim of satisfying all the Ducatisti enthusiasts of our beautiful community”.