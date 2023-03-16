Listen to the audio version of the article

Ducati, for the first time in its history, exceeds one billion euros in turnover (1 billion and 89 million euros), marking a 24% increase compared to 2021 (878 million euros). according to the Borgo Panigale house (Vw Audi Group), the result is the result of an attractive product portfolio capable of generating higher sales volumes. Operating profit is also impressive, at a record €109 million, corresponding to a massive 77% growth compared to 2021 (€61.5 million). As a result, the company’s level of profitability also increases, reaching a double-digit margin of 10%.

: “For the first time in our history – says Claudio Domenicali, Ducati CEO – we have surpassed the milestone of 60,000 motorcycles and one billion euros in turnover. This establishes 2022 as the best year ever for Ducati in several respects, starting from the excellent commercial and financial performance up to the successes in MotoGP and WorldSBK. Ducati has grown in recent years, establishing itself as an increasingly solid company. As a brand expression of Made in Italy, innovation, design and technology, we continue to work to offer experiences inside and outside the motorcycle world to Ducatisti enthusiasts from all over the world.”