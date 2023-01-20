Listen to the audio version of the article

A technological challenge, against the weight of the batteries, with the performance of the electric motor. After a year of dedicated development tests that saw Michele Pirro, Alex De Angelis and Chaz Davies take turns riding the “V21L” prototype, the Ducati MotoE project is approaching the moment when the bikes will take to the track. The first test with the riders and teams who will compete in the 2023 World Championship is scheduled for 6, 7 and 8 March in Jerez, followed by another three test days on 3, 4 and 5 April at the Montmeló circuit in Barcelona. The debut in the race will instead take place in the French Grand Prix on Saturday 13 May.

Motgp, Bagnaia is world champion 13 years after Rossi

The MotoE world championship

The 2023 MotoE World Championship calendar is divided into eight Grands Prix with two races per weekend, both on Saturdays. After the French debut, the electric motorcycle World Championship will be present in all the subsequent European races up to Misano, then it will be at Mugello on the weekend of 11 June, at Sachsenring on the following one and in Assen on 25 June. After the summer break, the Ducati MotoEs will be back on track at Silverstone on August 5, before facing the three final Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring (August 20), Catalunya (September 2) and Misano (September 10). «It is a historic moment for our company, which with this project is studying in depth the technologies of the future of the world of two wheels – comments Claudio Domenicali, Ducati managing director-. It is an important field of experimentation, in which we are investing to build know-how, to be ready if and when battery technology were to allow the creation of a truly exciting road electric motorcycle and which therefore has weight, performance and autonomy that enthusiasts expect from a Borgo Panigale Red. We are therefore tackling this new adventure with the aim of developing the people and skills within the company to shape what could be the character of a future road-going electric Ducati. The MotoE project represents a decisive step for Ducati to contribute to the reduction of CO2 emissions on the product side, which joins the research on synthetic fuels (eFuel) which make it possible to eliminate the total CO2 emissions of internal combustion engines. Environmental sustainability is an aspect that all individuals and all companies must consider a priority if the delicate balance of the planet is to be preserved»