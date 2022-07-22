Listen to the audio version of the article

World Ducati Week 2022 is ready to welcome thousands of Ducati fans until Sunday 24 July. Four years after the last edition, WDW 2022 will feature races, riding experiences, shows, evenings and meetings with Ducati riders. Among the most anticipated events, the Lenovo Race of Champions, where 21 Ducati riders competing in the MotoGP, Superbike and Supersport championships will take to the track. As a tradition, there will be the opportunity to take to the track with your own bike, try out the new features of the Ducati range, get on board the Audi and Lamborghini models and participate in activities organized in collaboration with Bosch and Brembo.

Ducati WDW 2022 programme

Among the most anticipated events on Friday 22 July, the lap of honor of the drivers, including legends such as Carl Fogarty, Troy Bayliss, Chaz Davies, Régis Laconi and Rubén Xaus who will join today’s drivers and ride on the track. Also on Friday, in the Adventure area dedicated to the off-road world, the e-bike race on the Ducati TK-01RR is confirmed. Nine riders including Troy and Oliver Bayliss, Carl Fogarty and Chaz Davies will compete in a dirt track competition. Later in the afternoon, it will be time for the parade, one of the most loved rites by Ducatisti. Starting from a lap of the circuit, the snake of motorcycles will cross Cattolica and Misano to arrive at the beach in Riccione at the Scrambler Beach Party. The Bagno Samsara Beach in Riccione will host a musical evening by the Italian DJ and producer Benny Benassi.

One of the most anticipated moments of the great Ducati party is scheduled for Saturday 23 July: the Lenovo Race of Champions. 21 Ducati riders will take to the track, competing in the MotoGP, Superbike and Supersport championships, for an exciting show on the Panigale V4 and Panigale V2 in a double-category competition with two winners. To challenge each other, among others: Pecco Bagnaia, Jack Miller, Johann Zarco, Jorge Martin, Enea Bastianini, Fabio Di Giannatonio, Luca Marini, Marco Bezzecchi, Michele Pirro, Danilo Petrucci, Alvaro Bautista, Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Nicolò Bulega and Oliver Bayliss . It will also be possible to follow the race from the dedicated page of the Ducati website or live on the Sky Sport MotoGP channel from 5.00 pm To conclude the Saturday evening there will be the traditional Rustida served directly on the track straight by the Ducati managers, i. Shortly after, the Santamonica di Misano Municipal Stadium adjacent to the circuit will host the stage from which the drivers will greet the Ducatisti as usual. The evening will then continue with the Meduza DJ set. On Sunday the program will continue with experiences on the track, shows and many activities in the paddock. For lovers of four-wheeled speed, hotlaps will also be available on board the Lamborghini models

WDW 2022, Area Adventure

In fact, in addition to the shifts on the track and the test rides on the road, there is an Adventure area dedicated to all off-road lovers. The debut of the Ducati DesertX enriches the offer of the Dre Adventure, which alongside the new “21-18” Ducati naturally joins the Scrambler Desert Sled and the Multistrada V4 in the list of bikes that can be tested on the off-road track set up within the circuit. The same scenario will also be the scene of the performances of Danilo Petrucci and Antoine Meo, who will then meet the public to talk about their experiences riding DesertX and Multistrada in the Ducati Talks and will be available for meet & greet sessions. In the same area it will be possible to admire the Audi RS Q e-tron of the Paris Dakar, and of the DesertX with Audi-inspired livery.

Multistrada Reunion

World Ducati Week 2022 will also host the first official rally for Multistrada riders from all over the world, called the Multistrada Reunion. In the tent dedicated to the Multistrada world, where many activities will take place that will tell the story, technology and characters linked to the motorcycle and its universe, an exclusive celebratory holographic sticker will be distributed to Ducati Multistrada owners of any model.