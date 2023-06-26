Home » Duck rice double harvest in one place
2023-06-26 12:12:00 Source: Leading News·Heilongjiang Daily Author: Wang Jinbin, Jiang Bin, Liu Chang, Zhang Xueru, Liang Pengkun

At the end of June, during the field management stage, Lu Xiangdong, a grower of Beidahuang Group 856 Farm Co., Ltd., ushered in a “new owner” in his 350-mu paddy field. 2,600 shelducks were “on duty” and became “field stewards”. Grow with organic rice.

2,600 shelducks are “on duty” and become “field stewards”

“With this group of ducks, the weeds and pests in the rice fields are basically rounded up by them.” The grower Lu Xiangdong told reporters with a smile.

According to reports, in recent years, Bawuliu Farm Co., Ltd. has vigorously developed green agriculture, integrated high-end product ecological planting and breeding models into rice planting, and used “combination of planting and breeding, recycling, and ecological breeding” to form a “rice-duck co-production” “Working” compound ecological agriculture has helped the development of green agriculture in the jurisdiction.

Order planting provides guarantee for farmers to increase income

“Ducks eat grass to kill weeds, which reduces the cost of manual weeding. Duck manure is returned to the field to add fertilizer, which reduces the use of biological pesticides and greatly reduces the cost of growing organic rice.” Lu Xiangdong said. How to help growers calculate their “economic accounts”? Bawuliu Farm Co., Ltd. combines rice planting with market development trends while reducing agricultural production inputs. Sales as a means to achieve the first sale before planting. “The price has been calculated for me in advance. The recycling price of rice has reached 2.5 yuan/catties, and the recycling price of ducks is 30-50 yuan/piece.” Lu Xiangdong said.

See also  Open Fiber's optical fiber can help study earthquakes

“Duck and rice co-production” achieves double harvest in one place

In 2023, the sixth management area of ​​Bawuliu Farm Co., Ltd. will cooperate with Zhejiang Aika Industrial Co., Ltd., Bawujiujiang Pearl Rice Factory and other enterprises to adopt the order planting mode, and 3,000 mu of “Qijing 10” high-quality rice will be recycled in the jurisdiction The price has reached 1.75 yuan/catties.

Rice is planted green, and shelducks become the “guards” of the field

“In the next step, the technicians in the management area will also actively carry out technical guidance according to the characteristics of the order planting, effectively control the production cost for the growers, increase the planting income, and serve as good staff and services for the agricultural development and the income increase of the growers.” 85 Guo Wentao, director of the sixth management area of ​​Six Farm Co., Ltd., said.

Text/Wang Jinbin Zhang Xueru Reporter Jiang Bin Liu Changphoto/Zhang Xueru Liang Pengkun

