Inflation in Switzerland rose by 0.1 to 3.4 percent in February compared to the previous month.

This is reported by the Federal Statistical Office (BFS).

Analysts had expected a decline.

In January, annual inflation was 3.3 percent due to high electricity and energy costs. In December it was only 2.8 percent.

Compared to January, the national consumer price index (CPI) increased by 0.7 percent to 105.8 points. The analysts surveyed by the AWP news agency had only expected an increase of 0.3 to 0.4 percent.

High air and package tours

The reasons for the increase include high levels of air travel and package tours as well as increased rents for apartments. Gasoline prices also increased.

There was also a sharp increase in the prices for holiday apartments, campsites and youth hostels. On average, these were a good fifth more expensive in February than in January.

According to the BFS, this is mainly due to the seasonal ski holidays. This is shown by the increase of just under 6 percent compared to the corresponding month of the previous year.

Heating oil became cheaper

But there were also goods and services that got cheaper in the past month. In February, for example, heating oil cost 6.1 percent less than in January.

This, even if it was still 7.5 percent more expensive than a year ago due to the sharp increase in connection with the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Also, prices for berries and new cars fell.

Core inflation rises sharply

The so-called core inflation, which excludes the price changes of very volatile goods such as food or energy, rose by 0.8 percent in February. It thus rose somewhat faster than headline inflation.

This fact also worries economists. In a comment, Thomas Gitzel from VP Bank says it shows that the price increase in Switzerland is broadening. According to Alessandro Bee from UBS, the increases in services are so-called second-round effects. These are price increases due to previous cost increases, for example for raw materials.

Legend: Inflation in Switzerland rose to 3.4 percent in February.

Alexandra Wey/Caritas Switzerland via KEYSTONE



According to Bee, these are likely to increase this year and dampen the decline in inflation that is generally expected in the coming months. However, too strong second-round effects are not to be expected, since wage pressure is currently only increasing moderately.

According to Bee, the fact that inflation should tend to decrease has to do primarily with the so-called base effect. This means that the energy prices, which rose sharply last year, will soon disappear from the statistics.

Further rate hikes expected

The Swiss National Bank (SNB), whose goal is to fight inflation, shouldn’t be happy about the recent rise in inflation, says Raiffeisenbank’s Alexander Koch. The rise increases the chances of another rate hike by 50 basis points.

It sounds similar at UBS. Surprisingly high inflation last month carries the risk that the SNB will continue raising interest rates beyond March. At its last three meetings, the SNB raised key interest rates twice by 50 and once by 75 basis points, from -0.75 to +1 percent in total.