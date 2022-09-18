On the evening of September 18, the small molecule CMDO leader Asymchem (002821) announced that due to regulatory reasons, the company and Snapdragon could not reach an agreement on future development plans and corresponding measures. Based on the principles of mutual respect and mutual benefit, the two parties decided to Terminate this M&A transaction and continue to maintain a strategic partnership in business.

It is worth noting that a recent rumor has caused the CXO sector to suffer a severe setback. Among them, Asymchem has fallen by more than 15% in four trading days, and recently closed at 142 yuan per share, with a total market value of 52.6 billion yuan. new low.

According to rumors, on September 12, U.S. President Biden signed an executive order to launch the National Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Initiative to reduce the United States’ dependence on foreign countries and ensure that the United States can turn all inventions into products. The ability to respond to China‘s challenges in biotechnology, this may be a major background for Asymchem’s abandonment of the acquisition.

However, Asymchem also stated that the company will continue to maintain strategic business cooperation with Snapdragon, continue to explore comprehensive solutions throughout the entire process of drug development and production, and actively seek other strategic acquisitions and investment opportunities to enrich service product lines and expand Global layout.

The acquisition failed

Looking back, in February this year, Asymchem threw out an acquisition announcement, the company intends to acquire the shares held by Snapdragon 49 shareholders in addition to the shares already held by Asymchem with its own funds of about US$57.94 million through a merger. some equity. After the acquisition, Asymchem will hold 100% of Snapdragon. Upon completion of the acquisition, Snapdragon will become the company’s overseas research and development platform, further strengthening the company’s research and development capabilities in the field of small molecule CDMOs.

According to the data, Snapdragon is a private chemical technology company in the United States, established in 2014, focusing on the design and development of efficient and sustainable production processes for pharmaceutical applications, especially the application of continuous production technology in the production of innovative drugs and APIs.

In terms of financial data, in 2020 and the first three months of 2021, Snapdragon achieved operating income of $7.06 million and $9.28 million, respectively, and net profit of $490,000 and $1.29 million, respectively. It can be said that the performance has achieved rapid growth.

Talking about the acquisition, Asymchem said at the time that Snapdragon has cutting-edge scientific research talents, a rich overseas customer network and cutting-edge technologies that apply continuous technology in the production of innovative drugs and APIs. After the acquisition is completed, Snapdragon will become a company The overseas R&D platform further strengthens the company’s R&D strength in the field of small molecule CDMOs.

At the same time, Snapdragon will also form a synergy with the company’s Boston R&D center in the United States to further shorten the service radius of overseas Biotech customers, significantly improve the service capabilities covering large pharmaceutical companies and Biotech companies, and bind innovative drug clinical projects in the early stage. Many valuable innovative drugs are launched.

On the other hand, many brokerages were very optimistic about the acquisition at that time. Guosheng Securities said at that time that in August 2020, the company subscribed for 18.18% of the shares of Snapdragon for US$7 million, launched comprehensive strategic cooperation in continuous reaction technology development and business collaboration, and deepened continuous reaction technology research and API production. Application expansion in . After this expanded acquisition, Snapdragon will become another overseas R&D platform of the company, consolidating the company’s leading position in the small molecule CDMO field.

At that time, Huaxi Securities believed that after the acquisition, Snapdragon would become the company’s overseas R&D platform, further enhancing the company’s R&D strength in the field of small molecules (especially continuous production technology), and forming synergy with the Boston R&D Center in the United States to accelerate expansion The breadth of overseas Biotech companies, significantly accelerating the development of overseas long-tail customers, adds to the certainty of business growth in the next few years.

It now appears that Asymchem’s acquisition plan has failed due to regulatory reasons. However, the company also stated that the termination of this equity acquisition will not have a significant impact on the company’s overall business development and production and operation activities. The company will continue to maintain strategic business cooperation with Snapdragon, and continue to explore the entire process of drug development and production. It actively seeks other strategic acquisitions and investment opportunities to enrich its service product line and expand its global presence.

The stock price has fallen sharply recently

CXO, commonly known as pharmaceutical outsourcing, is mainly divided into three links: CRO, CMO/CDMO, and CSO, which serve the three links of R&D, production and sales in the pharmaceutical industry, namely R&D outsourcing, production outsourcing, and sales outsourcing.

In response to the above news, a number of CXO concept stocks also responded. Among them, Asymchem said that the company has no cooperation in biopharmaceuticals in the United States, and the company only has cooperation in small molecule chemical drugs in the United States. Biopharmaceuticals have business in China, and the company’s business and operations are all normal.

If the time is extended, since the beginning of this year, Asymchem has fallen by more than 54%, and the total market value has evaporated by more than 55 billion yuan. However, from an operational perspective, Asymchem’s performance is not bad.

On the evening of August 25, Asymchem disclosed its semi-annual report that the company achieved operating income of 5.041 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 186.40%; net profit attributable to the parent was 1.74 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 305.31%; in the second quarter, the net profit attributable to the parent was 1.241 billion yuan, A year-on-year increase of 351.17%. As of the disclosure date of this report, the company’s orders in hand amounted to US$1.47 billion.

It is worth mentioning that on August 3 last month, Asymchem threw out a repurchase announcement saying that it planned to repurchase shares of not less than 400 million yuan and not more than 800 million yuan, and the repurchase price should not exceed 290 million yuan. RMB/share, the repurchased shares will be used for subsequent implementation of equity incentives and cancellation to reduce registered capital.