Business

Due to US Securities and Exchange Commission – Credit Suisse postpones publication of annual report – News

  • Credit Suisse has postponed the publication of the annual report announced for today at short notice.
  • The reason is comments from the US Securities and Exchange Commission, which the big bank wants to clarify first.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission only contacted CS on Wednesday evening before the planned publication, the big bank said. The contact was related to a technical assessment of previously published revisions of the cash flow statements for the 2019 and 2020 financial years and the control processes.

It is unclear when the publication will come

The big bank has therefore decided to “briefly” postpone the publication of the financial statements, including the remuneration report, in order to better understand the comments received, the statement continues. Credit Suisse did not name a new date for the publication.

The financial results for 2022, which Credit Suisse published on February 9, 2023, are not affected, the big bank emphasized. In addition, the general meeting planned for April 4 should not be in question, according to those close to the bank. Other supervisory authorities besides the SEC are apparently not involved in the postponement.

Worst year since the financial crisis

With an annual loss of CHF 7.3 billion, Credit Suisse had experienced its worst year since the 2008 financial crisis. The year before, the big bank had already suffered an annual loss of CHF 1.6 billion. CS also struggled with high cash outflows: last year, customers withdrew around 123 billion francs in managed assets.

