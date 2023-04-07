Episode 257

Despite all the differences, the two business journalists Dietmar Deffner and Holger Zschäpitz agree on one thing: An ETF savings plan is the very best for long-term asset accumulation and financial freedom. But which index fund is most suitable as a basic investment and does the ONE sustainable ETF variant actually exist? In this episode, the two argue about the ETF basic investment.

Other topics:

Sunny Thursday – which solar stocks benefit from the new EU initiative

Underestimated beneficiary of the energy boom – which stock is totally misunderstood

Tax revenue before the trillion threshold – which false incentives result in high taxes

TANSTAAFL – Is there such a thing as a free lunch in the business world

WFH – Ruins the home office morale and long-term prosperity

Artificial Intelligence – Is this really something different this time?

Medium-sized scooter manufacturer – which German stock benefits from electrification in Vietnam

And these are the ETFs discussed in the podcast. Vanguard FTSE All-World (WKN: A2PKXG), iShares MSCI ACWI (WKN: A1JMDF), SPDR MSCI All Country World IMI (WKN: A1JJTD), Amundi MSCI ACWI SRI PAB (WKN: A3DH0C), Vanguard ESG Global All Cap (WKN : A2PL58)

