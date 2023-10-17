Duferco accelerates in the green: 250 million investment for the new rolling mill

Duferco strengthens its position in renewable energy, green light for the new rolling mill

A strategic investment of 250 million euros, destined to radically revolutionize the capacity and industrial potential of the Duferco Group, for the construction of the largest beam rolling mill in Europe. This is the ambitious objective of the rolling mill inaugurated, in the presence of the Minister of Business and Made in Italy Adolfo Ursoand the president of the Duferco Group, Antonio Gozzi. Also present at the ceremony were the Governor of the Lombardy Region, Attilio Fontana, and the president of Confindustria, Carlo Bonomi.

Through the know-how developed over a decade of activity, the result of the collective effort of all the men and women of the Duferco Group who have dedicated years of work to it, the new Smart Beam Manufacturing rolling mill represents one of the most important Italian investments in steel in recent decades and will allow us to have a fully verticalized production plant, optimizing the overall efficiency of the industrial process in all aspects.

The facility has a potential production capacity of 700 thousand tons per year of rolled steel, creating beyond 150 jobs. The Duferco Group, with this project, aims to consolidate itself as best cost producer of beams internationally.

The new beam rolling mill in San Zeno Naviglio gives a clear and immediate sign of the technology and innovation put at the service of a large industrial plant. A project that has deserved the recognition of “high impact technological innovation” by the Ministry for Economic Development, for its uniqueness in terms of circular economy and sustainability. And the first rolling mill across Europe to be ready to run entirely on renewable energy thanks to a multi-year PPA (long-term power purchase agreement) signed with a primary producer of wind energy, which together with the solar energy produced by the existing plant, allows the Rolling Mill to operate with completely alternative energy. This will allow us to reduce the environmental impact, with a saving of approximately 28 thousand tonnes of indirect CO2 in the atmosphere per year, taking a decisive step towards decarbonisation and energy transition.

A project completely digitalisedthat of Duferco Travi e Profilati, which will exploit cutting-edge technologies and artificial intelligence in order to optimize the entire production process, guarantee energy efficiency and optimize the use of resources and raw materials, ensuring maximum circularity aimed at the “Zero Waste” objective.

“The steel industry is a decisive asset of Italy’s industrial system that we cannot give up on. – he declared Alfonso Urso, Minister of Business and Made in Italy – It contributes directly to the country’s manufacturing turnover by 3.5% and indirectly by approximately 40%, through the activity of the sectors that use production in the steel sector, which is central to our country. Today’s inauguration of the new SBM (Smart Beam Manufacturing) rolling mill, which will equip Duferco Travi e Profiloti with an extremely efficient system in the heart of the Italian and European consumer market, allowing the verticalisation of steel production, is part of a framework of industrial policy capable of making Italy increasingly competitive and ambitious in the international context. Our intention is to maintain and strengthen the strategic function of the steel industry, which cannot ignore investments such as those that have been made in the San Zeno sul Naviglio plant, in the name of sustainability and innovation with an impact significant on direct and indirect employment. This is the right path.”

“The investment of 250 million euros for the expansion of a cutting-edge production site and the consequent employment of over 150 new employees – declared Attilio Fontana, president of the Lombardy Region – allows the Brescia area and the whole of Lombardy to be an international reference center in the steel sector and contribute to national independence from third countries in the production of metal products. Duferco has been able to look to the future of the area, equipping itself with an innovative structure, with low environmental impact, where the specialization of employees integrates perfectly with artificial intelligence and new technologies. It will be an example for the entire sector and will be a driving force for the objectives of decarbonisation and sustainability.”

“Innovating in the steel industry by guaranteeing total sustainability in the territory is the way to go to maintain a competitive advantage in Europe. – he explained Antonio Gozzi, president of the Duferco Group – This means using the most modern digital and big data analysis technologies to save energy, water, for safety, to verify the quality of the product. Innovation and sustainability in the steel industry are one and the same. AI has brought about an epochal paradigm shift, even if the human factor, concentration, empathy, competence, determination are indispensable ingredients that the machine cannot replace. The new Beam and Profile Rolling Mill communicates the courage of the company, the collective effort of the men who believed in this challenge, the determination and beauty of inventing the future and, therefore, of building it starting from sustainability. The future of the steel industry and the industry will necessarily be sustainable.”

