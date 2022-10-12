ROME – Invisible, dull, disheartened. Never protagonists, the young and very young Italians are less and less, they count less and less. And after the pandemic they look to the future with even more pessimism. Only 22% think it is better, 40% even worse. Here she is post Covid generation that puts worries and desires first the work that is not there or is underpaid. And so the army of Neet, now at 3 million, at the top in Europe: young people who do not study (12.7% drop out of school), are not trained, are not looking for a job. More and more prey to agoraphobia, depression, eating disorders.





Over 65s who do not give up power

A worrying picture, the one provided by the new Censis Report on “Post Pandemic Generation”, created for the National Youth Council, on the occasion of its congress, and for the National Youth Agency. After Covid, young people dream of living in a more inclusive (68%) and meritocratic (32%) society. Instead, they feel thrown out of a hierarchy of adults over 65 who do not leave power and whom they do not trust. And from a policy that always keeps them out the door. 77% of those under 24 think that there are too many elderly people at the top of the institutions. 69% do not feel represented by the parties. 23% gave up the vote.





Those who can flee abroad because “there is no promise of improvement and well-being”. Those who remain are in the throes of “uncertainty and anxiety”, many have revised their life plans after the pandemic, some have stopped studying or lost their jobs. “Many are in a situation of physical and mental suffering”, continues the Censis Report. The context, after two years of intermittent detention for Covid, has “completely changed”. And this “delayed all steps into adult life”. Disillusionment with the promises of politics extinguishes not only the struggles for rights, but also the hope of a social lift. 72% believe the time when children were better off than their parents is over. And what is worse, 64% think that “work is not central to people’s lives and is just a way to secure an income”.

Fear of Leaving Home: An Exhausted Generation

All this, according to Censis, leads to a “disinvestment from the traditional levers of socio-economic growth: education, training, work”. 45% of young people say that after the pandemic they want to spend as much time at home as possible, 48% have developed a sort of agoraphobia, a fear of going to crowded places, 47% feel fragile, 32% feel alone, share which rises to 39% among the very young, especially if they live in small municipalities. “We risk leaving behind an exhausted generation again”dice Maria Cristina Pisani, president of the National Youth Council. “There is enough to understand why more and more young people are choosing to flee abroad, because they are unable to start a family and have a child. A concrete promise of the future is needed to stem the shock wave of the pandemic crisis . The competitiveness of the country is also at stake “.





The crumbs of the PNRR

Yet the Pnrr – born as Next Generation Eu, that is, entitled to the “next generation” – not only allocates to young people just 235 million out of 191.5 billion (0.12%) with the excuse that Millennials and Generation Z are a transversal objective of the entire Plan . But it also ensures “further debt for the younger generations”, notes Censis. “Distance learning, smartworking, video calls, e-aperitifs and digital dating” are not enough to overcome impotence (12.5% ​​say they try it) and resignation (11.5%). And if young people “struggle to find a job and even when they find it, they earn little, they are under-assigned, they do not get recognition for the many efforts made”. Young people in debt for the future. And also oxygen, asphyxiated by a country without projects.