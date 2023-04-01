Will chatbots soon replace language teachers? The Swiss Duolingo founder on artificial intelligence – and Google The Zug-based Severin Hacker co-founded the language app Duolingo twelve years ago, which is now worth 5.3 billion francs. In an interview, he reveals what role artificial intelligence will play in the future, which languages ​​are gaining in importance – and who learns the most diligently.

Zug native Severin Hacker is co-founder of the language learning app Duolingo. zvg

Severin Hacker once studied computer science at ETH Zurich and then went to the USA to do his doctorate at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh. In 2011 he founded the language app Duolingo together with his supervisor Luis von Ahn. Originally, the two wanted to develop a translation service for English websites, but this ultimately resulted in Duolingo. Hackers once called it a “happy mistake”. With the app, the forty-year-old from Zug wanted to offer as many people as possible the chance to learn a language for free. The basic knowledge is still free at Duolingo today. But since the IPO in summer 2021 at the latest, the company has also been concerned with making a profit. That’s why Duolingo charges a surcharge for advanced courses – including for the forthcoming innovation that is based on artificial intelligence, as Hacker explains in an online interview.