Durable goods market at 75.1 billion in 2023

At the end of 2023, the durable goods market is estimated to grow by 9.4% per year and will reach a total value of over 75.1 billion euros (6 billion more than the pre-Covid level). «Behind this increase, however, there is a modest growth in volumes (+2.3%), while the increase in average purchase prices (+7%) pushes the figure». For 2024, “the complex context from a geopolitical, climate and inflation point of view will push the majority of Italians to save”. This was stated by Claudio Bardazzi, head of the Findomestic observatory in the presentation of the thirtieth edition of the observatory Durable goods markets and new consumer trends, created by the consumer credit company of the BNP Paribas Group in collaboration with Prometeia.

Over the last 30 years, the incidence of durables on total consumption, net of inflation, has gone from 6.2% to 9.2%. «Families, especially in the medium-high segment, are more inclined to purchase superior goods, especially household appliances, if they allow for energy savings», he continues. Mobility supported durable goods, with an aggregate growth of 18.8% per year. 2022 had seen a boom for the home area (which includes furniture and technology), which has now stabilized (+0.3%). In absolute value, Lombardy confirms itself as first in Italy with a market worth 15.2 billion (+10.5% per year). The regions with the greatest growth are Tuscany and Lazio (+10.8%). Bringing up the rear is Puglia (+6.6%).

