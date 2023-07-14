Home » Duravit builds green plant in Canada
This work will be more than any other work in which they fire ceramics. It will be the first Duravit factory in the world, for the industry, in which they fire sanitary ware in a climate-neutral manner, in a new type of electric oven, not in a conventional gas oven – just in Canada, not in Germany. On Thursday afternoon local time, Stephan Tahy, CEO of the Black Forest sanitary ware burner Duravit, and François-Philippe Champagne, Canada’s Minister for Innovation, Science and Industry, laid the foundation stone for the new factory in Matane, a town with almost 15,000 inhabitants in the province of Québec. Motto: “Duravit chooses Matane” – Duravit chooses Matane.

