Durigon to Business: “Tax wedge cut also confirmed in 2024”

Cutting the tax wedge, Durigon: “We are working to confirm the measure also for 2024”

“All the wedge cuts to date are annual. But we are working to confirm this tax wedge cut for next year as well.” He affirms it to Affaritaliani.it Claudio Durigon, Undersecretary of Labour, responding to the criticisms that the reduction of the tax burden up to 35 thousand euros is only up to December. “We made a major intervention, which was also necessary given inflation. Four points are more money in the workers’ pockets and we are working to confirm the measure also for 2024”.

As for the reform of pensions, continues Durigon, “in the meantime, we started with Quota 103 this year, which is Quota 41 with the constraint of 62 years of age. We will already see with the next Budget to improve Quota 103 and the goal to be achieved long before the end of the legislature it is and remains Quota 41 for everyone”, concludes the undersecretary. Subscribe to the newsletter

