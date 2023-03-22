From March 21st to 22nd, Li Qiang, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Premier of the State Council, investigated and presided over a symposium on the development of advanced manufacturing in Hunan. This is March 21. Li Qiang was investigating in Zhuzhou Cemented Carbide Group.



Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Rao Aimin

Xinhua News Agency, Changsha, March 22. From March 21 to 22, Li Qiang, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Premier of the State Council, investigated and presided over a symposium on the development of advanced manufacturing in Hunan. He emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech during the two sessions of the country, fully implement the strategic deployment of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, firmly grasp the primary task of high-quality development, and insist on putting the focus of economic development on the real economy In terms of development, vigorously develop advanced manufacturing, promote high-end manufacturing, and accelerate the construction of a modern industrial system.

The land of Huxiang in March is full of vitality. In Zhuzhou, Li Qiang inspected CRRC Zhuzhou Electric Locomotive, Zhuzhou Cemented Carbide, Hunan Shanhe Technology and other enterprises, went deep into the workshops and laboratories of the enterprises, and inquired in detail about production, R&D and market conditions. Li Qiang was very happy to learn that the product technology of some enterprises has reached the international advanced level. He said that to promote the development of advanced manufacturing industry depends on innovation and talents. Enterprises should vigorously cultivate, attract and make good use of outstanding scientific and technological talents, accelerate the breakthrough of key core technologies and major technical equipment, and create more products and technologies that have the right to speak. The value and vitality of scientific and technological innovation are being applied. It is necessary to promote the deep integration of industry, academia, research and application, promote product standards and quality improvement, strengthen product appearance design, and lead and expand market demand with product innovation.

From March 21st to 22nd, Li Qiang, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Premier of the State Council, investigated and presided over a symposium on the development of advanced manufacturing in Hunan. This is March 22. Li Qiang was investigating in Changsha Lens Technology Co., Ltd.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Rao Aimin

In Changsha, Li Qiang inspected Changsha BYD Automobile, China Railway Construction Heavy Industry, Lens Technology and other enterprises, and had in-depth exchanges with the heads of enterprises. He pointed out that enterprises are the main body of scientific and technological innovation. It is necessary to cultivate world-class leading enterprises in advanced manufacturing and specialized and new enterprises, help enterprises solve difficulties, actively create a strong atmosphere that respects entrepreneurs and encourages entrepreneurship, innovation and creation, and vigorously promotes outstanding talents. Entrepreneurial spirit continuously enhances the new kinetic energy of enterprise development. It is necessary to work hard to lengthen the long board, forge new boards, and make up for the short board, to consolidate the leading position in the field of advantage, to achieve leadership in more new fields and new tracks, and to accelerate the construction of a number of new growth engines.

At the symposium on the development of advanced manufacturing industry, the heads of 8 enterprises from all over the country talked about the situation and suggestions. Li Qiang pointed out that the real economy, especially the manufacturing industry, is the foundation of my country’s economy. With the complex and profound changes in domestic and foreign situations, the development of my country’s manufacturing industry is facing an important juncture. Our determination to stick to the manufacturing industry cannot be shaken, and we will strengthen the manufacturing industry. must be increased. It is necessary to closely focus on the high-end, intelligent, and green development of the manufacturing industry, strengthen strategic overall planning, promote high-level technological self-reliance, promote the transformation and upgrading of traditional manufacturing industries and the cultivation and development of strategic emerging industries, persist in optimizing the layout and cluster development, and accelerate China‘s From manufacturing to Chinese creation, from Chinese speed to Chinese quality, from Chinese products to Chinese brands. It is necessary to create a market-oriented, legalized, and internationalized business environment, strengthen the policy orientation to support advanced manufacturing, guide more resource elements to flow to advanced manufacturing, and form a good ecology that is conducive to the development of advanced manufacturing.

Li Qiang fully affirmed the achievements of Hunan’s economic and social development, and hoped that Hunan would thoroughly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on Hunan’s work, and accelerate the establishment of the country’s important advanced manufacturing industry, technological innovation with core competitiveness, and reform and opening up in inland areas.

Wu Zhenglong accompanied the investigation.