During Kane crime thriller with Bayern: Tottenham owner arrested

Tottenham Hotspur football club owner Joe Lewis has been arrested for alleged insider trading.

The British billionaire leaked information to his pilots, assistants and people with whom he had romantic relationships, according to an indictment.

In one of the cases cited, Lewis is said to have loaned his pilots $500,000 each to buy shares before the inside information became public.

Joe Lewis was arrested after federal prosecutors charged him with insider trading. The British billionaire is said to have leaked information to personal pilots, assistants, romantic partners and a friend with whom he played poker.

In the indictment The US District Court for the Southern District of New York found that Lewis provided his acquaintances with inside information from public companies in which he was a major investor. Together they were able to make “millions” by trading securities before the information became public.

Damian Williams, US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said in a Tuesday statement VideoLewis “abuses access to corporate boardrooms” to “compensate his employees or shower gifts on his friends and lovers.” “This is classic corporate corruption,” Williams continued.

„Bloomberg‘ estimates Lewis’ net worth at $6.55 billion. He is the owner of the Bahamas-based holding company Tavistock Group. According to their own statements It invests in more than 200 companies including country clubs, property developments and a British pub chain. Lewis is also the owner of English football club Tottenham Hotspur.

According to the indictment, Lewis helped his girlfriend win $849,000

“The government committed a egregious miscalculation in indicting Mr. Lewis, an 86-year-old man of impeccable integrity and amazing accomplishments,” Lewis’ attorney, David M. Zornow, told Business Insider. “Mr. Lewis came to the United States voluntarily to face these ill-conceived charges and we will vigorously defend him in court.”

The US Attorney’s Office announced on Wednesdaythat Lewis and his two private pilots were arrested and were due to be presented later that day.

In one of the cases cited in the indictment, Lewis is said to have received non-public information about positive clinical trial results from oncology company Mirati through an employee of his hedge fund who was on Mirati’s board of directors. Lewis is one of Mirati’s largest shareholders and subsequently urged several people to buy Mirati stock. These included his girlfriend, his two pilots, his assistant, a person with whom he had a romantic relationship and a person with whom he occasionally played poker in Argentina.

According to the indictment, Lewis even gave his pilots $500,000 each in short-term loans. This allowed them to buy shares before the news broke.

The indictment also states that Lewis, as one of Solid Biosciences’ largest shareholders, received confidential information about an upcoming announcement of positive clinical results. Following Lewis’s advice to buy the company’s stock before the news broke, his girlfriend and two pilots bought shares, according to the indictment. The company’s shares rose after the clinical results were released. According to the indictment, Lewis’ girlfriend made a profit of around 849,000 US dollars (approx. 762,000 euros). This corresponds to an increase of 118 percent.

Lewis is said to have tried to disguise his ownership of Mirati shares

In another instance, Lewis gave his two pilots a tip that the Queensland floods of early 2019 had resulted in significant financial losses at the Australian Agricultural Company, the indictment said. Lewis owned the majority of the company’s shares. He received non-public information about the incident from a Tavistock employee who sat on the company’s board of directors. He told Lewis that neither insurance nor the Australian government would cover the cattle deaths and financial losses, according to the indictment.

Lewis shared that information with the two pilots and asked them to sell their shares, according to the indictment. The company’s shares fell the next day after it publicly announced its losses. But the pilots’ stockbroker couldn’t sell their shares fast enough, according to the indictment. “I just wish the boss had warned us a little earlier,” one of the pilots wrote in an email to his stockbroker.

The indictment also states that Lewis conspired with others. He is said to have tried to hide his ownership of Mirati shares with a series of shell companies, false documents and misleading statements. Prosecutors are asking Lewis to dispose of all property related to the proceeds of the transactions.

Business Insider has reached out to Lewis’s attorney, Tottenham Hotspur and the Tavistock Group for comment. At the time of publication, however, we had not received any replies.

