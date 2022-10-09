Viewpoint News:On October 9, data from Sunshine Jiayuan showed that during the just-concluded National Day Golden Week, only 556 new houses were sold in Guangzhou, hitting a new low in the past five years. The number of transactions fell by 22% compared with the same period last year.

Viewpoint New Media learned that from the performance of new house transactions in various districts in Guangzhou, 7 out of 11 districts in the city saw a decline in transaction volume, and only 4 districts in Haizhu, Liwan, Conghua, and Tianhe saw an increase in transaction volume. Among them, Zengcheng continued to occupy the top spot in the Golden Week with a significant advantage, with a total of 181 sales, which is the only area in the city with more than 100 sales, 106 more than the second-place Huangpu District.

However, if compared with the same period last year, the number of new home transactions in Zengcheng District decreased by 81 units, a drop of 31%. The second-ranked Huangpu District also saw a relatively obvious decline in transaction volume, with a total of 75 sets signed online, down 44% year-on-year.

Haizhu District has a number of high-profile projects on the market this year, and new house transactions have also shown a dark horse trend and have always been at the top. During the National Day, Haizhu District squeezed into the top three with 67 sets. Due to the low base last year, the year-on-year increase in transaction volume reached an exaggerated 1240%.

As for Huadu District, which ranked third in terms of transaction volume last year, it was squeezed to the fifth place. During the Golden Week, there were 45 transactions, a year-on-year decrease of 52%, and the transaction volume fell by more than half. The situation in Baiyun is similar to that of Huadu. During the Golden Week, only 38 sets were traded, a drop of 46%. Due to the scarcity of new listings, Yuexiu was the bottom in terms of transaction volume, and only one set was sold during the National Day.