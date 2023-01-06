During the negotiation of medical insurance: 89% of the products outside the catalog are innovative drug companies, which are previewed in advance for national talks

The medical insurance negotiations, which were postponed for about one month, officially started today. On January 5, the winter sun shone on Beijing’s Xihuangchenggen North Street, bringing some warmth to the 2022 medical insurance negotiation site. The entrance of the National People’s Congress Conference Center in Xicheng District was even more lively. Many corporate medical insurance negotiators waiting to enter the venue gathered here, and some pharmaceutical company representatives who had not yet started negotiations came to inquire about the wind direction.

According to the usual practice, the annual medical insurance negotiation will be held at the end of the year, and the new medical insurance catalog will be implemented shortly after the New Year’s Eve. In December 2022, the National Medical Insurance Administration announced that the 2022 medical insurance negotiations will be postponed due to the epidemic. The medical insurance negotiation lasted for 4 days and took place from January 5th to 8th. For enterprises, this opportunity for medical insurance negotiation is even more precious.

In this national medical insurance negotiation, 344 drugs passed the preliminary review, including many new crown drugs, anticancer drugs, and rare disease drugs. It is understood that on the first day of the negotiation, negotiators from companies such as Astellas, Simcere, Chia Tai Tianqing, and Zai Lab showed up. Most of the drugs being negotiated were antiviral, respiratory, and anesthetic drugs.

As the news about the national talks continued to spread, on January 5, the A-share and H-share medical concept stocks rose significantly as a whole. For example, Zai Lab’s H shares, which appeared in the negotiation, rose by more than 7%, and Kelun Pharmaceutical’s A shares rose by more than 4%.

in advanceProbing the windTowardsAfter a successful rehearsal negotiation, some companies said that “the price is not bad”

For pharmaceutical companies, the annual medical insurance negotiation is an annual exam. Around 10:00 on January 5, business representatives for the morning negotiations had already entered the venue, and the Xicheng District People’s Congress Conference Center was still busy. In addition to many media reporters, there were also some business representatives who were scheduled for negotiations on the second and third days.

“Let’s take a look at the situation first.” A representative of a multinational pharmaceutical company told the Beijing News Shell Finance reporter that the company has many varieties entering the medical insurance negotiations this time, and they are not on the list of companies on the first day of negotiations. They are still very concerned about this The success rate of medical insurance negotiations, price cuts, etc.

On the afternoon of January 5, the companies participating in the afternoon medical insurance negotiations were waiting to enter.Photo by Ding Shuang, Shell Finance reporter of the Beijing News

On the afternoon of January 5th, at the entrance of the conference center, a company representative said that his company will participate in the medical insurance negotiation tomorrow morning. Last year, the company did not participate in the medical insurance negotiation. Today, we will come to observe the status of our peers in advance and judge the strength of this year’s medical insurance negotiation. , Regarding the upcoming medical insurance negotiations, the company official said that after all, it is related to the performance of the next year, and it is indeed quite nervous. There are not a few companies that come in advance to find out the direction of the wind.

At around 1:00 p.m., the entrance of the Xicheng District People’s Congress Conference Center was already crowded with negotiators gathering in twos and threes. The atmosphere was more relaxed than in the morning.

While waiting, a company employee who participated in the negotiations told the Beijing News Shell Finance and Economics that due to disciplinary reasons, he could not disclose the name of his company and the negotiating drugs. When asked if he was nervous about the afternoon negotiations, the other party said he was not nervous. Another company employee said that he felt good, and had done some rehearsals for the negotiation situation within the company.

At 1:35 p.m., the business personnel involved in the negotiations began to enter the venue, and most of the companies had three people present. It is understood that the companies participating in the medical insurance negotiations in the afternoon included Astellas, Simcere, Chia Tai Tianqing, and Zai Lab.

As the first day of the state-to-state talks, the performance of the companies after the negotiations is also different. Some business representatives looked serious and did not say a word outside the venue, while others easily expressed the success of the negotiation.

On the morning of the 5th, a negotiator of a pharmaceutical company in Hunan revealed to the Shell Finance reporter that this is the first time for the company to participate in the medical insurance negotiation, and it is its second-class innovative drug that entered the national negotiation. Before the start of the medical insurance negotiations, many institutions released research reports predicting that the price cuts in the medical insurance negotiations in 2022 will be relatively “moderate”. In this regard, the company said that “the price is not bad.” As for the specific name of the company and the name of the drug, it said that it is not convenient to disclose it at present, “we can talk after the announcement.”

Another enterprise representative who walked out of the conference center told reporters that the medical insurance negotiation of his own enterprise has ended and there are medicines that have been negotiated.

On the afternoon of January 5th, at the entrance of the National People’s Congress Conference Center, medical insurance negotiations were still going on in the conference center.Photo by Ding Shuang, Shell Finance reporter of the Beijing News

Among the companies participating in the negotiations in the afternoon, the first company left the venue at 2:37 and did not respond to the media when it left. At around 3 p.m., the three representatives of Nanjing Haina Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd. finished their negotiations and walked out of the venue, looking relaxed. One of the negotiators said that the talks were “okay, pretty good.”

As of 4:30 p.m., negotiators from about 14 companies left the venue one after another.

19 rare disease drugs have passed the preliminary review Pfizer’s new drugEnternegotiation

It is understood that in this national medical insurance negotiation, 344 drugs passed the preliminary formal review, and the pass rate was 70%. Compared with 2021 (474 ​​drugs and 271 passed), the number of drugs that have been declared and passed the preliminary formal review has increased to a certain extent. In terms of pass rate, the proportion of drugs outside the list is 60%, and the proportion of drugs in the list is 91%.

The adjustment of the medical insurance drug catalog is divided into enterprise application, formal review, expert review, negotiation and bidding, etc., formal review is only one of them. Passing the formal review indicates that the drug is eligible to enter the next step of expert review. Only by successfully passing all the links of catalog adjustment can it be finally included in the national medical insurance drug catalog.

According to the statistics of the review list, the reporter found that among the 199 non-listed drugs entering the national medical insurance negotiation stage, they meet the requirements of “new generic drugs approved by the State Drug Administration for the period from January 1, 2017 to June 30, 2022”. 178, accounting for 89%.

The National Medical Insurance Administration previously stated that in the review stage of medical insurance negotiations in 2022, the review method and review process have undergone certain changes. Including effectiveness, safety, economy, innovation and fairness, etc., and enterprises are invited to submit drug information summary slides to give enterprises more opportunities to introduce their varieties to experts.

In this medical insurance negotiation, Pfizer’s new crown drug Naimatevir Tablets/Ritonavir Tablets combination packaging and Chinese patent medicine Qingfei Paidu Granules have entered the negotiation stage. The price of the 30-tablet combination package of Naimatevir/Ritonavir is 1,890 yuan.

According to the statistics of Shell Finance and Economics reporters, there are 19 rare disease drugs that entered the negotiation list this time, including Idosulfatase ß Injection, Ofatumumab Injection, Sodium Phenylbutyrate Granules, Broxocycline Anti-injection, dimethyl fumarate enteric-coated capsules, lanariumab injection, riluzole oral suspension, risporam oral solution powder, nitisinone capsules and other drugs. Some of these drugs can be used for hereditary angioedema, X continuous hypophosphatemia and multiple sclerosis.

It is worth mentioning that there are also many anti-cancer drugs in this year’s non-listed drugs and contract renewal drugs. Among the non-listed drugs, anti-cancer drugs including Cardonilimab Injection and Envolimab Injection of Dongfang Biotech entered the medical insurance negotiation. In the field of CAR-T, WuXi Junuo’s Ruiji Orensai Injection (Sinoda) entered the medical insurance negotiation for the first time.

According to WuXi Junuo, Ruiji Oranzai Injection (Beinoda) has been approved by the State Drug Administration of my country for two indications, including the treatment of adult patients who have undergone second-line or above systemic treatment. B-cell lymphoma and the treatment of adult refractory or relapsed follicular lymphoma within 24 months after second-line or above systemic therapy, became the first CAR-T product approved as a class 1 biological product in China. It is understood that the current public price of Ruiji Orensai Injection is as high as 1.29 million yuan per injection.

Several exclusive PD-1 drugs that have been included in the medical insurance catalog and have undergone significant changes in function and indication have also passed the preliminary formal review, including toripalimab injection, camrelizumab for injection, tislelizumab anti-injection etc.

The data shows that my country’s current 2021 medical insurance catalog has 2,860 types of drugs, an increase of 325 types from the 2017 drug list. In June 2022, the State Council Information Office held a regular briefing on the State Council’s policies related to the work of helping the needy. Chen Jinfu, deputy director of the National Medical Security Administration, said that since the establishment of the National Medical Insurance Administration, it has adjusted the drug catalog every year. The adjustment process Among them, we “must talk about every purchase” of exclusive drugs, which are included in the scope of medical insurance payment through negotiation, involving a total of 250 varieties, with an average price reduction of 50%. Based on the calculation of clinical usage, we have reduced the cost burden of the masses by 310 billion yuan in general.

Beijing News Shell reporter Li Yunqi Ding Shuang editor Chen Li proofreading Yang Xuli







Come read more of my articles