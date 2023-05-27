During the pre-sale period of JD 618, the home furnishing industry belt grew significantly, and the Fengyang industry belt glass category orders increased by more than 100% year-on-year-Qianlong.com.cn

Source title: During the pre-sale period of JD.com’s 618, the home furnishing industry belt has grown significantly, and the Fengyang industry belt’s glass category orders have increased by more than 100% year-on-year

With the opening of the “more, faster, better, and more economical” JD 618 curtain, consumption enthusiasm has gradually been ignited. The pre-sale will start at 8:00 pm on May 23, 2023. As of 24:00 on May 25, the number of pre-sale products purchased per capita has increased by more than 30% year-on-year, and the amount of pre-sale orders in county and rural markets has increased by more than 40% year-on-year. Among the consumers participating in the pre-sale, the post-90s generation is the main group, accounting for nearly 70%, and the seniors are active, with the highest growth in the number of participants. Coinciding with the 20th anniversary of JD.com’s entrepreneurship, this year’s JD.com 618 has made all-round overweights around products, prices, and services, and has won a lot of attention and favor from consumers. Consumers are particularly enthusiastic about Huanxin Home. Four hours before the pre-sale starts, the pre-sale orders of Panasonic, Gujia, Fuanna, Locknlock, Wang Mazi and other major home furnishing brands have increased by more than 5 times year-on-year. The pre-sale orders of more than 50 trending categories such as eye lamps, cream-style curtains, and enamel pots increased by more than 5 times year-on-year. On May 24th, JD.com’s self-operated and self-operated new products of JD.com have a limited-time subsidy of 20,000 per household, and the number of pre-ordered users on the day of the first launch exceeded 1,000. At the same time, the pre-sale orders for products that provide trade-in services for JD.com’s home furnishing category increased by 3 times year-on-year. In the current pursuit of quality life, consumers continue to favor big brands in home decoration. According to data from JD.com, 4 hours before the pre-sale, the pre-sale orders of brands such as Panasonic and Gujia increased by more than 6 times year-on-year, and the pre-sale orders of 20 brands such as Fuanna, LocknLock, and Wang Mazi increased by more than 5 times year-on-year. 28 hours before the pre-sale, the pre-sale orders of more than 50 brands such as Mercury Home Textiles, Zwilling, Tongshifu, Yongfengyuan, ZIPPO, Tiger, Thermos, Bileti, and Alice doubled year-on-year. The order volume of more than 50 categories such as smart Yuba and gaming chairs increased by more than 3 times year-on-year in the 4 hours before the pre-sale. Driven by exquisite lifestyles, consumers have a strong desire to try out new functions and new designs of home furnishing products, such as lift tables, solid wood beds with log style, toilets suitable for old people, eye protection lamps, curtains with cream style, rugs with wabi-sabi style, enamel pots, The order volume of over 50 trending categories such as large-capacity water cups increased by more than 5 times year-on-year in the 4 hours before the pre-sale. Health, beauty, and intelligence have become keywords for home improvement consumption. Home health continues to be valued, and home improvement products with sterilization and green environmental protection functions are highly sought after by consumers. The pre-sale orders of antibacterial knives increased by more than 6 times year-on-year, the pre-sale orders of antibacterial curtains increased by more than 5 times year-on-year, the orders of smart sterilized shoe cabinets and formaldehyde removal agents doubled year-on-year, and the green and environmentally friendly children’s desks , Green environmental protection paint pre-sale period orders increased by 100% year-on-year. Under the beauty economy, consumers can’t put it down because of the high-quality household items that can enhance the happiness at home. The pre-sale orders for enamel pots, cream-style curtains, and wabi-sabi-style carpets increased by more than 7 times year-on-year. The trend of “beautiful kitchen” is particularly significant. The order volume of high-value tableware sets, thermos cups, travel tea sets, outdoor coffee sets, and large-capacity water cups has increased by more than 5 times year-on-year in the 4 hours before the pre-sale. At the same time, it can make the kitchen more tidy. Orderly kitchen storage and storage categories are selling well, and the order volume of related kitchen shelves and crispers increased by more than 5 times year-on-year in the 4 hours before the pre-sale. More and more consumers are experiencing a more comfortable and convenient life brought by smart homes, and the smart home category has performed well. Orders for smart bathroom cabinets, smart clothes dryers, and smart door locks during the pre-sale period increased by 100% year-on-year. In addition, under the trend of traveling, the order volume of disposable travel towels and face towels, which are both portable and practical, increased by more than 4 times year-on-year in the 28 hours before the pre-sale. Many consumers started the off-season hoarding mode, and the order volume in the 28 hours before the pre-sale of off-season duvet categories increased by more than 3.5 times year-on-year. It is noteworthy that through JD.com 618, consumers have experienced the value-for-money home goods from the industrial belt. 28 hours before the pre-sale, the pre-sale orders of glass cups in the Fengyang industrial belt increased by more than 100% year-on-year, and the Yangjiang knife industry belt brand The pre-sale orders of Nanfang Brothers Damascus knives increased by 4 times year-on-year. During the pre-sale period, consumers can buy their favorite products at super-value and good prices while purchasing a rich and diverse range of home improvement products. Consumers who are about to start renovations have fully tasted the “super-saving” of JD 618. JD’s new self-operated decoration products launched on May 24 have a limited-time subsidy of 20,000 per household, and the number of pre-ordered users exceeded 1,000 on the day of the first launch. Four hours before the pre-sale, the pre-sale order volume of the induction night light as low as 9.9 yuan increased by 150% year-on-year, and the pre-sale order volume of the Fengyang Industrial Belt brand Leweishi Glacier Cup as low as 9.9 yuan increased by more than 3 times year-on-year. The 40% off ZIPPO Ximeng lighter pre-sale order volume increased by more than 5 times year-on-year. 28 hours before the pre-sale, the order volume of Disney 6-pack face towels, which cost less than 4 yuan per pack, increased by more than 6 times year-on-year. The pre-sale order volume of Haotaitai Smart Clothes Dryer, which is as low as 30% off, has increased by more than 5 times year-on-year. More and more consumers have become “service-enjoyers” and prefer one-stop home improvement services that save time, effort, and worry. In JD.com’s home furnishing category, the pre-sale order volume of products that provide trade-in services increased by 3 times year-on-year, and the pre-sale order volume of furniture and building materials products that provide integrated delivery and installation services increased by 190% year-on-year. More than one million pre-sale orders have been guaranteed. The pre-sale order volume of all-inclusive, partial decoration and other decoration services increased by more than 3 times year-on-year, and the order volume of the balcony space customization service 4 hours before the pre-sale increased by more than 6 times year-on-year. The pre-sale order introduced through the design service of the VR model room The amount increased by 5 times compared with the previous month. JD.com 618 pre-sales are in full swing. JD.com joins hands with major home furnishing brands and industrial belt factory merchants to bring one-stop value-for-money home rejuvenation solutions based on good products, good prices, and good services, allowing consumers to “more quickly, better and more economically” “Appreciate the beautiful fireworks in the world. This JD 618 pre-sale will last until 8:00 pm on May 31. During the period, there will be a deposit in advance plus a gift, every 300 minus 50, good things as low as 9.9 yuan and other discounts can be enjoyed. Consumers who need a new home, Hurry up and act now!

