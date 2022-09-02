“In reality we are not able to make such good predictions, yet we pretend we can, but in reality we cannot”. So in a famous phrase he expressed himself in the past Alan Greenspanchairman of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) from 1987 to 2006.

Exactly one year ago Jerome Powell and most of his colleagues in the Fed were talking about transient inflation, while now we find ourselves commenting on the words of Powell himself who in Jackson Hole pointed out that the fight against inflation will be long and painful. .

DWS experts estimate that central banks will continue to tighten measures more aggressively than expected by many market participants, especially in Europe. “In a nutshell, we fear that, adjusted for inflation, real economic growth will continue to stall, while inflation looks set to stubbornly remain well above 2%, the level that central banks should reach.” Both the Fed and the European Central Bank (ECB) appear extremely keen to restore their credibility and to keep a brake on inflation expectations, even at the cost of an economic recession.

“This reinforces the cautious attitude we have taken towards government bonds since the end of last year. This makes the outlook for fixed income products difficult, at least in the short term. In a context characterized by a growing number of geopolitical risks, commodities, including i Precious metals such as gold appear particularly attractive as portfolio diversifiersrather than in terms of absolute potential, ”asserts DWS.

DWS forecasts

On the equities front, DWS proposes reduced targets that suggest a limited potential upside. “We also expect greater volatility along the way. The main reason is that the full impact of the monetary tightening has not yet hit major economies and corporate earnings. We expect nominal earnings growth of 0-5% over the next 12 months, which is well below consumer price inflation ”.

Rising commodity and energy prices have pushed production costs up in all sectors, triggering a process of relative price changes across the global economy. Labor shortages and rising wages could be a further drag on company margins. Meanwhile, changing consumer preferences creates additional uncertainties on our earnings estimates.

Sure, DWS argues, valuations have gotten pretty interesting, especially in Europe. However, DWS warns that rising energy prices, rising interest rates and deteriorating macroeconomic environment could pose additional challenges in the winter months. From a sectoral point of view, DWS is overweight the health and energy sectors and underweight the real estate sector. “We believe stock-level selection and in-depth analysis of medium-term earnings growth prospects, which reflect pricing power and cost control, will remain critical over the coming months. We believe that this analysis can prove invaluable, especially in a context of extreme uncertainty, to correctly and promptly identify opportunities “.