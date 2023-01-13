German asset management company DWS listed on Borsa Italiana today two new Xtrackers ETFs that track the performance of the US stock market as represented by the S&P 500 index, but incorporating environmental, social and good corporate governance (ESG) criteria.

Following this launch DWS has expanded a successful product category (the S&P 500 index) on which it has raised over €11 billion of assets under management (as of November 30, 2022).

In particular, the two new tools are: theXtrackers S&P 500 ESG UCITS ETF and theXtrackers S&P 500 Equal Weight ESG UCITS ETF, products that were listed on the Italian Stock Exchange on January 10th. As a reminder, the Xtrackers S&P 500 Equal Weight UCITS ETF was the first ETF in Europe to offer access to this index when it launched in 2014.

Focus on sustainability criteria

as we know thethe S&P 500 index it tracks the 500 largest US stock market companies by market capitalization and is one of the world‘s leading equity benchmarks. The S&P 500 Equal Weight Index includes the same companies, but weights all 500 index members equally, with a weight of 0.2% each. The new Xtrackers ETFs track the performance of benchmarks that take into account additional criteria for component selection. The S&P 500 ESG and S&P 500 Equal Weight ESG indices, in fact, exclude part of the initial 500 stocks on the basis of criteria E, S and G. Specifically, for example, companies that exceed predetermined turnover thresholds in activities related to thermal coal are excluded , tobacco and controversial weapons.

In addition, companies that violate international norms and standards, such as the United Nations Global Compact Principles, are excluded. Finally, companies without an S&P DJI ESG score and those in the bottom 25% of each GICS industry group are not considered.

The S&P 500 ESG Index targets 75% FMC, while the S&P 500 Equal Weight ESG Index targets 60% FMC. As a result, the S&P 500 ESG and S&P 500 Equal Weight ESG indices include approximately 300 stocks instead of the original 500 stocks.

“The importance of US equity market index ETFs that offer transparent environmental, social and governance criteria has grown significantly over the past few years. We are therefore very pleased to make attractive ETFs available to investors, which further expand our offering in this area.”said Simon Klein, Global Head of Passive Sales at DWS.