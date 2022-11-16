DWSone of the leading Asset Managers globally with 833 billion assets under management, has signed a partnership aimed at distributing its ETF Xtrackers on the trading platform Direct SIM, pioneer of online trading in Italy. In detail, the agreement will last for one year and provides that over 50,000 Directa customers will not have to incur trading costs for purchase transactions on a selection of 85 Xtrackers ETFs, including stocks and bonds, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange.

The opportunity in question concerns the purchase orders with a value above certain thresholds. In this sense, the partnership provides for three groups, from a minimum of 500 euros, up to a maximum of 2,000. The broad selection includes both Xtrackers ETFs on major market benchmarks such as the S&P500 and Nasdaq 100, as well as products that track thematic, sectoral, emerging and ESG-focused equity and bond indices.

“This partnership with Directa allows us to further expand our distribution capacity and confirms DWS Xtrackers’ propensity for innovation. Comment Mauro Giangrande, Head of ETF sales Southern Europe, He continues, “We believe Directa’s clients would really look forward to being able to trade a broad range of Xtrackers ETFs at zero trading fees. The selection, in fact, includes very different products that make it possible to satisfy both tactical and strategic investment needs. It is therefore a unique opportunity that facilitates access to innovative solutions at truly competitive costs.”

“We are very pleased to announce the agreement with DWS Xtrackers and to be able to offer a wide selection of ETFs from one of the largest European issuers at zero commission,” he comments. Elena Motta, general manager of Directa Sim. “At a time when conscious management of one’s savings is so important, offering the possibility of investing with zero purchase commissions on a wide selection of underlyings is of great value for our customers”.