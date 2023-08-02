DXY Surges Above 102, Hits Three-Week High as UK House Prices Plunge

Title: US Dollar Surges to Three-Week High as UK House Prices Fall

Subtitle: Rising interest rates impact credit conditions and dampen risk sentiment in the US and UK

Date: Tuesday, 1st August 2019

The US dollar witnessed significant strengthening against major currencies on Tuesday, reaching a three-week high, while the Australian dollar tumbled by over 1%. The surge in the US dollar came after UK house prices fell sharply, indicating the impact of rising interest rates on the economy.

As of 05:09 am Eastern Time, the US dollar index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s performance against six major currencies, rose 0.31% to 101.942. It reached a new high since July 10, rising 0.29% to 102.15. Meanwhile, the benchmark US Treasury yield stood at 3.974% compared to 4.228% previously.

The Federal Reserve’s survey, released on Monday, revealed that credit standards in the US banking sector tightened in the second quarter, leading to weakened loan demand. This has contributed to the safe-haven appeal of the US dollar. The tightening credit conditions further fueled concerns about the impact of rising interest rates on the US economy, dampening risk sentiment.

Despite a 1% decline in the dollar last month, its second consecutive monthly decline, attention now turns to the upcoming policymaking report on Friday. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell highlighted the importance of economic data in future policymaking, with analysts expecting the US labor market to remain strong.

On the other hand, the pound sterling fell by 0.07% to 1.2828, largely due to disappointing data on UK house prices. According to Nationwide, the average house price in the UK declined by 3.8% in July compared to a 3.5% decline in June. Additionally, UK retail prices fell for the first time in two years, further suggesting the impact of rising interest rates on the economy. Despite this, the Bank of England is widely expected to announce another rate hike on Thursday, which would be its 14th consecutive hike.

Meanwhile, the Australian dollar slumped by 1.24% to 0.6637, following the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) decision to leave the key interest rate unchanged at 4.1%. This decision disappointed traders who were anticipating a 25 basis point hike despite Australian inflation staying above the target range. The RBA indicated that further rate hikes are likely in the coming months, but the timing may be delayed due to the decline in the Australian dollar.

In other currency news, the euro fell by 0.20% to 1.0971 following data indicating a contraction in the eurozone’s manufacturing sector. Furthermore, the yen continued to retreat, reaching a three-week low, as the Bank of Japan intervened by buying unscheduled Japanese Government Bonds (JGBs) in an attempt to curb rising yields. This suggests that the bank will maintain its ultra-loose policy despite recent changes to the yield-curve control policy.

Investors will closely monitor these currency movements and the impact of rising interest rates on global economies as they wait for further economic data and central bank announcements.

