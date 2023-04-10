E-scooters are under pressure after the ban in Paris. E-bikes could be an alternative, their ecological balance is good. But the price is still too high.

E-bikes are spreading in the cities of Europe and could displace e-scooters Getty Images / Gabriel Bouys

In Paris, the residents decided in a citizen survey that e-scooters should be banned from the city. E-scooters are also criticized elsewhere. On the one hand, this is due to the drivers who do not follow the traffic rules and park their scooters everywhere. On the other hand, it is due to the cities whose infrastructure is not designed for e-scooters. They fight over the already limited space on the sidewalk and the bike lanes. That must lead to conflict.

With increasing traffic congestion and air pollution in cities, e-bikes could be an alternative. According to studies, distances of less than five kilometers account for almost 40 percent of all car journeys. These routes are well suited for bicycles and e-bikes. Despite their use of rechargeable batteries and the partial dependence on electricity from coal-fired power plants E-bikes compared to conventional cars and motorcycles to lower carbon emissions.

E-bikes are more environmentally friendly, but the battery remains an issue

Of course, the battery remains, which – compared to a normal bicycle – brings with it a significant rucksack of CO2 emissions. However, since batteries can be partially recycled, the additional CO2 requirement is somewhat lower. And: If you charge the battery with green electricity, you also save CO2.

Up to one kilowatt hour of capacity can be built into the wheel. For the city, 500 watt hours is enough, because the drivers can usually cover well over 50 kilometers with it.

According to the ADFC the life cycle assessment in the manufacture of e-bikes at around 1.84 kilograms of CO2, calculated over 100 kilometers. With a conventional bicycle it is around one kilogram. For comparison: an electric car weighs 15.5 kilograms and a combustion engine weighs 17.7 kilograms. Other studies come to similar conclusions but denounce, for example, problematic production chains, the durability of the parts or recycling.

The prices are too high – even for e-bike subscriptions

There are a few startups that have dedicated themselves to the manufacture of e-bikes. Two young companies from Germany that build e-bikes are Riese & Müller and Haibike.

Riese & Müller has been building e-bikes since 1993 and is known for its high-quality, innovative designs. Haibike, on the other hand, focuses on building e-mountain bikes and has received multiple awards for technology and design. However, both offer e-bikes in the higher price segment. E-bikes are very expensive – and that’s a problem. You can get a used bike for 50 euros, for an e-bike you have to put 2,000 euros on the table.

However, there are providers like Dance who offer e-bikes as a subscription. This then costs from around 60 euros per month with a fixed term of twelve months. Insurance and maintenance are included, but in the end the fun costs a lot: After a year and a half, costs of over 1,000 euros are incurred here too.

The state should better support the purchase of e-bikes financially

One of the reasons e-bikes are more expensive than regular bikes is the cost of the battery and electric motor. They can make up a significant part of the overall cost of an e-bike.

If the state supported the purchase of e-bikes in the same percentage as an e-car, the price would not be quite as high. E-bikes must become more affordable if the transport transition is to be driven forward.

