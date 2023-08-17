Home » E-cars: 10 minutes charging, for a range of 400 kilometers
E-cars: 10 minutes charging, for a range of 400 kilometers

E-cars: 10 minutes charging, for a range of 400 kilometers

The logo of CATL. The battery manufacturer CATL is planning the next big thing: A battery that can cover 400 kilometers after ten minutes of charging. With the battery cell, the Chinese herald the era of “super-fast charging”. For comparison: Tesla states that its Supercharger can charge its Model 3 for up to 275 km within 15 minutes.

A new battery from China is said to give electric cars a range of 400 kilometers in just ten minutes. The “Shenxing” cell will herald an “era of super-fast charging of electric vehicles”, announced the largest Chinese battery manufacturer CATL on Wednesday. For comparison: Tesla states that its Supercharger can charge its Model 3 for up to 275 km within 15 minutes.

Overall, the battery from CATL should enable a range of 700 kilometers per charge. Mass production of the lithium iron phosphate cell is scheduled to begin later this year and will be available from the first quarter of 2024. China is the leader in the electric car battery market. In December last year, CATL started its first production outside of China in Thuringia.

