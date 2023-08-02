E-cars and used e-cars: When will they be cheaper?

E-cars could soon be cheaper. Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing relies on the so-called company car effect.

E-cars cost an average of around 40,000 euros – too expensive for many. picture alliance / Jochen Tack | Jochen Tack

Electric cars should play an important role in achieving climate goals in traffic – but they are often even more expensive to buy than combustion engines. Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) is also relying on a “company car effect” to get more used electric cars with cheaper purchase prices. “The used car market for e-vehicles is currently fed primarily from the company car market,” said Wissing of the German Press Agency. “A lot of electric cars that are registered are company cars.”

These fleets are renewed more quickly, and this creates a used car market. “We’re not talking about big limousines either, as many people think. The classic company car is a standard vehicle.”

The average price for new e-cars is currently more than 40,000 euros, according to Wissing. There is still not enough supply of used cars. “But we have to answer the question of how, for example, nurses in rural areas get to the hospital at flexible times?” Wissing said. “I can’t tell people to buy an electric car for 40,000 euros. Or: take the bus if the timetables are thin on the ground.”

The used car market with e-cars has been small so far

Company car regulations have always been an opportunity to quickly bring modern vehicles onto the market, said the minister. The fact that the used car market for e-vehicles is currently being fed primarily from the company car market “should also be kept in mind by those who on the one hand want to promote climate protection through electromobility and on the other hand demand that we should abolish company cars”. Wissing is thus targeting demands to abolish tax concessions for company cars.

However, the used car market with pure electric cars in Germany has made little progress recently. In the first half of the year, they accounted for only 1.25 percent of transfers of ownership – that was even a minimal decrease compared to the same period last year. The main reason is that there are simply not enough older Stromers in the vehicle fleet.

It will be some time before that changes. Thomas Peckruhn, Vice President of the Central Association of the German Motor Trade (ZDK) expects a larger supply of used electric vehicles from 2024 or 2025, when the leasing returns of the past few years come onto the market.

So far, purely electric cars have been sold to private individuals with an above-average frequency. But that is also slowing down their arrival on the used market, because private customers keep their vehicles longer on average, according to market observer DAT.

In the first half of this year, the pure electric vehicles were more popular with private customers, with a 20.3 percent share of new registrations, than with companies, where they accounted for 13.6 percent, according to figures from the Federal Motor Transport Authority. Even if you exclude car dealerships, rental companies and car manufacturers, the proportion of new company cars with 17.7 percent that are powered by electricity is still well behind private cars.

19 percent would choose an e-car

According to a current survey by DAT among company car drivers, pure electric vehicles make up only six percent of company fleets. For at least 19 percent of company car drivers, however, they are the most likely choice for their next vehicle – partly because of the tax advantages. But even that would be less than with private cars.

With regard to the change to new, climate-friendly drives, Transport Minister Wissing emphasized: “We are faced with the question of how individual transport can be made affordable for everyone in the future.” He is therefore committed to “technology openness”. “Also because we see that e-vehicles are currently not affordable for many.”

Wissing went on to say: “We will not reach our goal with electromobility alone and therefore need continued competition between technologies.” Therefore, an agreement should be reached to keep all technologies open and to clarify the question of efficiency and cost efficiency in competition. “Citizens should be able to choose the cheapest and best offer for them.” This requires open-technology competition. “The automotive industry has to provide good offers. You have already impressively demonstrated that German car manufacturers can do this.”

Specifically, Wissing is also campaigning for climate-neutral artificial fuels based on electricity (e-fuels). They are still a long way from mass deployment.

