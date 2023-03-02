The price for the electric model is now around 44,000 euros. picture alliance/dpa | Robert Michael

Volkswagen reintroduces the base model of the ID 3. The “Handelsblatt” reports from corporate circles that VW will announce lower prices in response to the Tesla price cuts. At the market launch in 2020, a VW ID 3 cost around 32,000 euros; the price is now 43,995 euros. After “Handelsblatt”-Information the new price should be under 40,000.

At the beginning of 2023, the US electric car manufacturer Tesla announced price cuts. Some models will be more than 10 percent cheaper. At the end of January, Volkswagen Managing Director Oliver Blume reacted in a “FAZ” interview that VW did not want to get involved in a price war with Tesla – but VW prices would soon fall, according to the report “Handelsblatt”.

The VW ID 3 is the second cheapest electric car from the German automaker. The price at the market launch in 2020 was 32,000 euros. Due to increased production costs, VW had to raise the price. The price is now 43,995 euros, on par with the new, cheaper price of a Tesla Model 3.

VW is now announcing a facelift for its ID 3 electric model. According to “Handelsblatt” information, VW will communicate a lower price by the end of April at the latest, which should be less than 40,000 euros. In Germany, e-cars with a net price of up to 40,000 euros are subsidized with 4,500 euros.

The price cuts by German automakers will continue in the future, says Stefan Bratzel, director of the Center of Automotive Management. Tesla price cuts would have caused a shockwave in the auto industry. In order to remain competitive, the German car companies would either have to reduce their costs or lower their margin expectations, he is quoted as saying by the “Handelsblatt”.

