Home » E-cars: discount battle has begun
Business

E-cars: discount battle has begun

by admin
E-cars: discount battle has begun

In the middle segment, the average discount increased by a third to 11 percent. “Only in the volume market, where the highest government purchase premiums continue to lure, have the discounts remained largely the same” at 9 to 10 percent, PwC said.

“In the fight for market share, car manufacturers are fighting a BEV discount battle that is now reaching Europe,” explained the industry experts. After corona lockdowns and delivery bottlenecks had caused a shortage of supply and high prices for a long time, car production is picking up again. The data “shows that the car manufacturers in the German market are increasingly relying on discounts and are also granting them for BEVs”.

See also  Titan: Submersible debris helps identify cause

You may also like

Petruzzelli, boom in profits (+525%). But there are...

Amazon profits: Jeff Bezos richer by eleven billion...

Positive Economic Growth and Improved Market Expectations: China’s...

Banca Generali: net inflows at €455 million in...

More and more overnight stays – record year:...

Dollar vs. Peso: Weekly Losses and Daily Volatility...

Taxi, the fragile government reform: “Double licence”. But...

Oil Prices Rise as OPEC Extends Output Cuts,...

Long queues in front of branches – bank...

Resolution 13 of 07/25/2023 – Reassignment of Dr....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy