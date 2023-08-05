E-cars: discount battle has begun

In the middle segment, the average discount increased by a third to 11 percent. “Only in the volume market, where the highest government purchase premiums continue to lure, have the discounts remained largely the same” at 9 to 10 percent, PwC said.

“In the fight for market share, car manufacturers are fighting a BEV discount battle that is now reaching Europe,” explained the industry experts. After corona lockdowns and delivery bottlenecks had caused a shortage of supply and high prices for a long time, car production is picking up again. The data “shows that the car manufacturers in the German market are increasingly relying on discounts and are also granting them for BEVs”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

