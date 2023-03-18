The e-commerce sector continues to grow, more and more people buy online. But buying online is not always a safe choice

In Italy, 7 ecommerce out of 10 do not respect the law.

In 2022 online sales grew by 20% compared to the previous year. However, selling online is not exempt from a series of rules that must be observed in order to protect consumers and their personal data.

Do e-commerce businesses and shops operating in Italy really comply with e-commerce laws?

To answer this question, a research carried out by the Legal for Digital studio, which analyzed 50 e-commerce sites belonging to Italian companies: 36 out of 50 e-commerce companies do not comply with Italian and European regulations for online sales.

Only 14 out of 50 companies comply with e-commerce laws

The research was carried out by analyzing 50 e-commerce sites operating in different markets (luxury and casual clothing online shops; electronics e-shops; training course platforms; etc.).

During the analysis, Legal for Digital experts, such as Alessandro Vercellotti (Avvocato del Digitale®), verified whether the different e-commerce platforms complied with: the processing of personal data (GDPR), the Electronic Commerce Code (the cardinal rule for online sales), the Consumer Code (valid for B2C shops).

Based on these analyses only 3 sites of Italian companies out of 10 comply with all the legal regulations in force for e-commercewith complete terms and conditions of sale that take into account all consumer rights, a flow of personal data processing in line with the requirements of the GDPR or the European Privacy Law.

