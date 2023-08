Problems with your carrier? Write to expert.diritti-consumatori@repubblica.it e we will take care of it

The reader specifies that he has taken advantage of the “try before and pay later”. “I wonder, how is it possible to ask the customer to pay for a parcel that, complete with tracking, was taken to the post office, shipped and delivered on July 13, 2023. The partner seller does not answer the landline phone and has a cell phone that it doesn’t even ring.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook