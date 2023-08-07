E-Globe admitted to Euronext Growth Milan. Debut August 9th

(Teleborsa) – The ordinary shares issued by E-Globea company active in the supply of innovative and eco-sustainable thermo-hydraulic and air conditioning systems, have been admitted by Borsa Italiana to trading on the Euronext Growth Milan (EGM) market starting from 07/08/2023 and will be traded starting from 09/08/2023. On the first trading day orders will not be allowed to be entered without a price limit.

As has already emerged, E-Globe lands in Piazza Affari with a capitalization approximately 22 million euro (22.5 million assuming full exercise of the greenshoe option), after having harvest 4.7 million euro (5.2 million assuming full exercise of the greenshoe option). The prezzo placement is equal to 1.65 euro per share, at the lower limit of the range previously identified (1.65-1.80 euro per share).

