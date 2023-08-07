Home » E-Globe admitted to Euronext Growth Milan
Business

E-Globe admitted to Euronext Growth Milan

by admin
E-Globe admitted to Euronext Growth Milan

E-Globe admitted to Euronext Growth Milan. Debut August 9th

(Teleborsa) – The ordinary shares issued by E-Globea company active in the supply of innovative and eco-sustainable thermo-hydraulic and air conditioning systems, have been admitted by Borsa Italiana to trading on the Euronext Growth Milan (EGM) market starting from 07/08/2023 and will be traded starting from 09/08/2023. On the first trading day orders will not be allowed to be entered without a price limit.

As has already emerged, E-Globe lands in Piazza Affari with a capitalization approximately 22 million euro (22.5 million assuming full exercise of the greenshoe option), after having harvest 4.7 million euro (5.2 million assuming full exercise of the greenshoe option). The prezzo placement is equal to 1.65 euro per share, at the lower limit of the range previously identified (1.65-1.80 euro per share).

See also  Unions - Transport Minister Wissing warns of train strikes during the holidays

You may also like

Industry in a downward spiral: Production falls even...

Rising Demand for Euro and Dollar in Cuba’s...

Visibilia editore collapses on the stock market: -25.45%....

CLP Holdings’ First Half 2023 Income Decreases by...

Property tax: Many municipalities are increasing the assessment...

Jesolo, free post disco taxi for the drunk....

Biontech: Mainz company with a loss of 190...

Mps: share boom after accounts and Equita upgrade....

Wharf Real Estate Reports HK$1.805 Billion Profit in...

Smartphone sales shrink 8 percent in the second...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy