E-mobility: The energy lobby is moving away from the million target for charging stations

By 2030, 15 million electric cars should be on the road in Germany, which can be charged at one million stations. But the energy industry no longer wants to hear about this goal. Probably also because it is practically unattainable. Instead, another success criterion should apply.

So far there are only around 80,000 public charging points in Germany – not even a tenth of the required number in seven years

Dhe energy suppliers want to give up the goal of creating one million public charging points for electric cars in Germany by 2030. “Counting charging points is now clearly outdated,” said Kerstin Andreae, General Manager of the German Association of Energy and Water Industries (BDEW). Instead, in future the charging capacity should be used as a success criterion, which indicates how powerful all charging stations are together.

However, a powerful charging station in another region of the country is not of much use to an e-car owner in a region with few or no charging facilities. The federal government had only recently confirmed the goal of one million public charging points.

One reason the energy lobby is moving away from the goal is that it’s next to impossible to get there. So far there are only around 80,000 public charging points in Germany – not even a tenth of the required number in seven years.

According to the BDEW, the planned European requirements for charging capacity, which are to be regulated in the planned regulation on the infrastructure for alternative fuels (AFIR), are already being met. Accordingly, 1.3 kilowatts (kW) of charging power would have to be available for each fully electric vehicle. In view of the current number of vehicles, the total charging capacity for Germany would be 2.02 gigawatts, compared to 2.47 gigawatts at the moment, according to the energy lobby association.

However, the required paradigm shift immediately provoked strong criticism from the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA), which relies on a functioning and comprehensive charging infrastructure for the sale of electric cars. “The unambitious target values ​​of the AFIR draft cannot and must not be Germany’s standard,” said a spokeswoman. “With these numbers, Germany does not live up to its claim to be a lead market for e-mobility.”

The charging capacity is already not keeping up with the ramp-up of electromobility in Germany. “On January 1, 2023, an e-car accounted for just 1.3 kW, on January 1, 2020 it was a good two and a half times the charging capacity at 3.5 kW,” said the VDA spokeswoman. Measured against the new benchmark for success proposed by the energy industry, the charging situation for individual electric car drivers has deteriorated in recent years.

“For good reason, the federal government has once again expressly confirmed the goal of 1 million public charging points in its coalition agreement,” said the VDA spokeswoman. “This goal must be pursued with all our might and the power grid expanded accordingly. There is a lot of catching up to do here.”

In fact, the attempt to change the targets for the expansion of the charging infrastructure is also an attempt to save money when expanding the grid. After all, the electricity for a million additional charging stations would have to be transported in the grids. “The power grids must finally be made fit for the future,” said the VDA spokeswoman. “As agreed in the coalition committee, the forward-looking expansion of the electricity grids must finally be anchored in law.”

So far, the networks have not been expanded according to a realistic forecast for the coming years, but only for the current situation. The fact that numerous new large-scale consumers will be connected to the grid in the coming years with additional charging stations and heat pumps is not taken into account. That should change.

Throttling power at peak times – the rules are being wrestled with

The power grid operators, on the other hand, are more likely to be able to throttle the charging of e-cars and the operation of heat pumps at peak times. The lobby groups are currently wrestling with the exact rules for the so-called “peak smoothing”. The responsible federal network agency wants to make binding specifications by the end of the year.

So far, the number of electric cars in Germany has continued to rise sharply. In order to reach the target of 15 million e-cars in 2030, however, there would have to be a further significant increase. However, the car manufacturers fear that the considerations of throttling or the lack of a charging infrastructure could even slow down electromobility again.

“So instead of doubting the need, everyone involved should ensure more speed and, in particular, push ahead with the network expansion more resolutely than before,” the VDA spokeswoman demands. “The expansion of the charging infrastructure must not fail because the grids cannot provide the necessary capacities.”

