Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach wants to advance digitization in the healthcare system with two new laws. An overview of the most important points provided for in the Digital Act and the Health Data Utilization Act.

Two draft laws that will be presented in the next few weeks are intended to decisively advance digitization in the healthcare sector. Certainly not a new goal, but after the problems with e-prescriptions and electronic medical records in recent years, it is certainly a very ambitious one. But what exactly is Federal Minister of Health Lauterbach planning?

What does the digital law include?

Establishment of electronic patient record (ePA) for all those with statutory health insurance (opt-out) until the end of 2024. The e-prescription should to January 1, 2024 mandatory can be introduced and used with the health card and ePA app. The digital Medication plan should Compulsory part of the ePA and thus minimize the risk of unwanted drug interactions. Die Society for Telematics (gematik GmbH) becomes a digital agency in 100% sponsorship of the federal government converted. pharmacies are also to set up video terminals in the future and “assisted telemedicine” may offer. It is also possible to set up health kiosks, especially in underserved regions. Treatment Programs (DMP) should around more digitized programs added become. A interdisciplinary committee should the digital agency in future Questions of data protection, data security, data use and user-friendliness advise and replace the previous process with BSI and BfDI.

What does the Health Data Utilization Act (GDNG) include?

One central data access and coordination point should be set up and enable and facilitate access to pseudonymised research data from sources such as cancer registers, health insurance data, etc. The Data remains decentralized saved. Die Data protection supervision for cross-state research projects will be extended to all health data and will in future only be carried out by a state data protection officer. Im Health Research Data Center (FDZ) at the BfArM, the research industry applications for data access can ask. In the future, the purpose of use, not the sender, will be decisive for access. Die Ddata release from the electronic patient file (ePA) is simplified.

What changes will the new laws on digitization in healthcare bring?

A central component of the planned laws is the introduction of the e-prescription, which according to the plan is to become binding from January 1, 2024. Lauterbach had stopped the project due to massive problems, but now “the homework has been done”, as the Minister of Health emphasized.

The old version of the e-prescription was considered complicated and error-prone, and authentication in the pharmacy is said to have been a problem. Now it should be much easier to use for everyone involved: from January 2024, the e-prescription can be redeemed with the insurance card (eGK) and in the future also with the app for the electronic patient file (ePa). However, nothing will change in the basic technology, and there will be no new schedule with the pilot regions, according to Health Minister Lauterbach.

Electronic medical record collects patient data

The heart of the digital law is also the electronic patient record (ePa). The introduction is planned for the end of 2024. By 2025, 80% of patients should already be equipped with an ePA.

An opt-out solution should collect and merge as much data as possible, unless the insured person objects. Lauterbach justified the planned data collection and use by saying that research and care were years behind and “can no longer be held responsible for”. There should therefore also be “a restart” on this topic.

The ePA should contain an automatically created medication overview and the medical history of the patient. The data is accessed via the electronic health card (eGK) and the ePA app. In addition, at least 300 research projects should be able to access the previously pseudonymised data.

The demand for more influence and control is also being met: Gematik is to be expanded into a digital agency and 100 percent nationalized.

The draft laws for the digital law and the law on the use of health data are to be presented in the next few weeks.