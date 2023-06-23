E-sports into the Olympics?This event may be the starting point

E-sports into the Olympics?This event may become the starting point 2023-06-23 15:23:42.0 Source: Xinhuanet

The first Olympic e-sports week was held in Singapore from June 22 to 25. This is the first offline event under the International Olympic Committee named “Esports (Esports)”, although the 10 projects set up are more virtual Sports, not the traditional e-sports that people are familiar with, but the holding of this event is undoubtedly an important signal for the International Olympic Committee to embrace e-sports.

a cautious breakthrough

In recent years, e-sports has developed in a blowout manner and has been sought after by more and more young people. In October 2017, the International Olympic Committee agreed to consider esports a “sport”. Also in 2017, the Olympic Council of Asia announced that e-sports will become an official event of the Asian Games at the Hangzhou Asian Games.

However, compared with the Hangzhou Asian Games e-sports projects such as League of Legends, Glory of Kings, and Peace Elite, the first Olympic e-sports week is very cautious. The ten official competition games are equivalent to virtual archery, baseball, chess, and bicycle games. , dancing, racing, sailing, shooting, taekwondo and tennis.

These ten games were developed by the International Olympic Committee, International Sports Federations and game developers based on real sports rules and scenarios, using virtual reality technology to obtain immersive sports experience. Take the virtual taekwondo competition as an example. my country’s taekwondo Olympic champion Wu Jingyu is also invited to participate. She will use a head-mounted VR device and a sensor device on her body to conduct one-on-one non-contact competitions with her opponents in the virtual world without worrying about the reality. Risk and Injury.

In addition to the grand finals of the 10 games, Olympic Esports Week will showcase the latest technologies, workshops and other gaming demonstrations.

IOC President Thomas Bach said the inaugural Olympic Esports Week was an important milestone in demonstrating our ambition to support virtual sport in the Olympic Movement. Chester King, vice-president of the International Esports Federation and chief executive of British Esports, also described the competition as a “very sensible first step” and “a useful attempt to include e-sports in the Olympics.”

a drawn red line

Since promulgating the Olympic reform roadmap “Olympic Agenda 2020” in 2014, the IOC has been focusing on sustainability, credibility and youth. The International Olympic Committee is also open to e-sports, which is highly sought after by teenagers.

The “Olympic 2020+5 Agenda” promulgated in 2021 specifically mentions “encouraging the development of virtual sports and further interacting with the video game community”; in 2021, the first Olympic virtual series will be held online; in 2023, the first Olympic e-sports week Hosted offline…

The IOC noted that it is crucial to distinguish between virtual sports and video games. Virtual sports range from physical (like cycling) to non-physical (like soccer), while video games include competitive games (like League of Legends) and casual games (like Super Mario).

Talking about the prospect of e-sports entering the Olympics, Bach divided e-sports into three categories during his visit to China in May this year in an exclusive interview with a reporter from Xinhua News Agency. Cars, taekwondo, etc., participants need real physical exercise. The second category involves e-sports competitions played under International Federation rules, such as basketball and football matches. The third category is the broader e-sports.

But Bach also pointed out that for e-sports, the International Olympic Committee has a very clear red line, “Any game that is contrary to Olympic values, such as bloody and violent games or discriminatory games, the Olympic movement has an absolute taboo.” .

Therefore, there are reports that the shooting competition of this e-sports week, the popular game “Fortnite” (Fortnite), has deleted its violent elements.

The day that will come?

With the rapid development of e-sports, major organizations and competitions seem to have begun to embrace it. In addition to the Asian Games listing it as an official event, the Pan American Games to be held in Chile in October this year will also host the Pan American E-sports Championship at the same time.

According to reports, the World Anti-Doping Agency is also negotiating with the International E-Sports Federation to strengthen anti-doping education and testing for e-sports players. World Anti-Doping Agency Director-General Olivier Nigli pointed out that some e-sports players spend 18 hours a day in front of the screen. Anti-doping education for athletes.

According to data provided by the International Olympic Committee, under the background of the new crown epidemic, the game industry has continued to grow. In 2020, the number of game players has increased by 30%. The entire game industry is valued at US$159 billion in 2020. This growth is also reflected in virtual sports, especially during the epidemic, and some international federations have used their virtual events to strengthen their interaction with young people.

The IOC’s goal is to build on this and assist IFs in developing virtual and simulated sporting formats, and provide more guidance and assistance in the process. As Bach puts it: “We can do something to help elite esports athletes, as they come to realize that in order to compete at a high level of esports, they also need to be physically and mentally fit.”

The “Olympic 2020+5 Agenda” specifically mentions: “(The International Olympic Committee) will consider cooperating with various international individual sports federations to add virtual sports to the Olympic program.”

“Will esports be considered for inclusion in the Olympics one day? The answer is yes. It depends on when that day comes,” Bach said at a press conference in 2020.

However, while the e-sports industry is booming, there are also many parents who are strongly against it because they are worried that minors will be addicted to games. Can e-sports enter the Olympic Games and when will it come? Presumably, there will be rounds of games in the future.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

