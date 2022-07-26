Home Business E80 Group invests 20 million and hires 100 young people in the Reggio Apennines
An investment of 20 million euros and 100 new jobs that will revive an old disused ceramic factory and an Apennine community at risk of depopulation and impoverishment: this is the project presented by the Reggio-based multinational of intralogistics E80 Group with its subsidiary Gor Far to boost the production of self-driving vehicles. This is the fifth industrial recovery project that the group announces in the Emilia area, after the Viano headquarters, Villa Minozzo, Rondinara and Traversetolo.

In San Prospero di Carpineti, almost 600 meters above sea level south of Reggio Emilia, a 12 thousand square meter factory will be renovated to build laser-guided automatic vehicles, indispensable solutions in smart factories 4.0, doubling the current production capacity, from 1,000 to 2 thousand AGV / AVL every year.

E80 Group is one of the market leaders in the design and installation of automated and integrated intralogistics solutions for manufacturers of consumer goods, has over a thousand employees in 14 offices around the world and aims to soon reach half a billion euros. of turnover. “These redevelopment operations are good for our territory and for people because they improve the environment and create job opportunities”, explains Mimmo Costetti, founder and partner of Gor.Far. and Lgv Unit director of E80 Group.

“In the coming months – he adds – the recruitment of about a hundred figures specialized in manual welding, in the programming of machining centers, press brakes and cutting-edge CNC laser cuts of the latest generation of the E80 Group Lgvs that make up the fleet of machines will start. new factory. We are talking about systems that are then installed in the systems of customers all over the world ». And precisely to support the professional growth of the youngest, Gor.Far is also financing the restructuring of the welding laboratory and planning dedicated training courses within the Nelson Mandela Professional Institute in Castelnovo ne ‘Monti.

The new plant dedicated to the production of laser-guided vehicles will work in synergy with the existing production centers of Villa Minozzo, E80 Group LGV’s Carpentry, inaugurated in 2018, also the result of a redevelopment of a disused building. The components made will then be sent to the logistics center of Rondinara, another 12 thousand square meters resulting from the recovery of the former Isla Tiles factory. Not far away is the Viano plant dedicated to robotic systems, from palletizers to wrapping machines, also born from the redevelopment of an old shed and in Traversetolo (Parma) a recovered site dedicated to the design of automatic warehouses. In a ring less than 100 kilometers long in the mechanical heart of Emilia there are therefore all the assets of the E80 Group, with obvious benefits in terms of sustainability, innovation, safety and reliability.

