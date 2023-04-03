The fact that the Ear (2) from the manufacturer Nothing are sophisticated is already evident when you hold the charging case in your hand. The earplugs score particularly well when it comes to individual sound adjustment. Where the listeners can keep up with the competition – and what weaknesses there are.

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

Dace the manufacturer Nothing* is a bit playful with his devices, you know at the latest after looking at his smartphone, where the back attracts attention with small plays of light. With his new Earphones Ear (2)* Nothing stays true to its reputation.

The transparent charging and storage box in a square shape with rounded corners has a recess for your thumb on the top, so you can easily turn it around your own axis in your hand. gimmick. But it’s fun and calming. Just like inserting the earphones into the case. With the help of magnets, they automatically snap into the right position.

But of course that’s not the point with earphones. They should sound good. And Nothing succeeds very well with its new earphones. Users can adjust the sound to their own hearing. You do this via a hearing test in the app, which is available for Android devices and iPhones. The test lasts less than three minutes, during which bright tones are played to both ears and you have to confirm on the display when you can hear them and when they disappear again.

More product checks DJI Mavic Mini 3 Pro im Test

This is not a gimmick, as the test turns out. Because with the result of the listening test, the earphones adjust their sound when playing music in the future so that it really sounds better.

also read Easter offers for young and old

You can also turn this off in the app to hear the difference. There is also an equalizer for readjustment, with which bass, treble or voices can be boosted if desired. But in our case there was no need for it because after the listening test the treble was very clear and the bass was strong enough.

Nothing proudly announces the support of the LHDC audio codec, with which the earphones can also receive high-resolution music (Hi-Res). However, most users will not notice this at all, because the device to which the Ear (2) is connected would also have to be able to do this. Most smartphones cannot do this.

The transparent charging and storage box of the Ear (2) Quelle: Nothing

We also failed to bring Apple’s 3D audio from the iPhone to the earbuds. Not to mention the dynamic head tracking, where the sound always comes from the direction of the playback device, no matter how the head is moved. The Nothing earbuds can’t do that.

The Ear (2) are controlled via pressure commands on the small stems, just as you know it from the AirPods. Unfortunately, only the swipe to regulate the volume is missing. The command functions, for example, for skipping forward and backward in music playback, can be customized for the left and right earbuds in the app.

also read loss of control of the house

The active noise suppression works reliably and can also be personalized. But mostly you want to block out as much outside noise as possible with this mode. However, the result does not come close to the performance of the AirPods Pro.

Incidentally, this also applies to the transparency mode, in which external noise is allowed to reach the ear. With Apple’s earphones, it’s easy to forget that they’re still in the ear. The Ear (2) does not succeed in this.

The Ear (2) can convince in several ways

Conclusion: Nothing has presented good earphones with the Ear (2), which only noticeably lag behind some of the competitors in terms of noise suppression and transparency mode. But there are a lot of functions that are far from being standard among competitors.

In addition to individual hearing adjustment, this includes the option of connecting the earphones to two devices at the same time and selecting the silicone earplugs supplied in different sizes in a test via the app according to their fit. If you take an earphone out of your ear, the music playback stops automatically.

The Ear (2) also achieve a good result in terms of voice quality. With noise canceling on, the earbuds will play music for four hours on a single charge, which is pretty average. The case can recharge the earphones about four times on the go and can also be charged wirelessly. The Ear (2) cost 149 euros. They can be ordered via Amazon.*

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

“Everything on shares” is the daily stock exchange shot from the WELT business editorial team. Every morning from 7 a.m. with our financial journalists. For stock market experts and beginners. Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Deezer. Or directly by RSS-Feed.

*This text contains affiliate links. This means: If you make a purchase using the links marked with an asterisk, WELT will receive a small commission. This does not affect the reporting. Our standards of transparency and journalistic independence can be found at axelspringer.de/unabhaengigkeit.