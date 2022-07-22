Following the resignation of Prime Minister Mario Draghi, the President of the Republic Swrgio Mattarella announced the dissolution of the Chambers and the inevitable choice of early elections, therefore the early end of the legislature. We will vote on Sunday 25 September, on the basis of the rules that allow a maximum of 70 days from the day of the dissolution of the Chambers and a minimum of 60 days to allow the submission of lists and a fair electoral campaign.

Below is the text of the speech by the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella, in the statements after the signing of the decree for the dissolution of the Chambers:

“As was officially communicated, I signed the decree for the dissolution of the Chambers to call for new elections within the period of seventy days indicated by the Constitution. The early dissolution of Parliament is always the last choice to be made, particularly if, as in this period, there are many important obligations before the Houses to be fulfilled in the interest of our country. But the political situation that has arisen has led to this decision ”.

Mattarella continued:

“The discussion, the vote and the modalities with which this vote was expressed yesterday in the Senate (the day before yesterday for the reader) made evident the lack of parliamentary support for the Government and the absence of prospects for giving life to a new majority. This condition made the early dissolution of the Chambers inevitable ”.

“The government has submitted its resignation. In taking note of this, I thanked the Prime Minister Mario Draghi and the Ministers for their efforts in these eighteen months. It is known that the Government, with the dissolution of the Chambers and the calling of new elections, encounters limitations in its activity. However, it has the tools to intervene on the present needs and on those that will arise in the months between today’s decision and the installation of the new government which will be determined by the vote of the voters ”.

“I have a duty to emphasize that the period we are going through does not allow for pauses in the interventions that are essential to counter the effects of the economic and social crisis and, in particular, of the increase in inflation which, caused above all by the cost of energy and food products , has serious consequences for families and businesses “.

“Essential interventions, therefore, to cope with economic difficulties and their social repercussions, especially as regards our fellow citizens in weaker conditions. Essential to contain the effects of Russia’s war against Ukraine on the level of the security of Europe and our country. Indispensable for the increasingly necessary collaboration at European and international level “.

“These needs are accompanied – with decisive importance – by the implementation within the agreed timeframes of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, to which the necessary and substantial European support funds are conditional. Nor can the duty to continue fighting the pandemic, which is still dangerously widespread, can be ignored ”.

Mattarella concluded as follows: For these reasons I hope that – despite the intense, and at times acute, dialectic of the electoral campaign – there will be a constructive contribution on the part of everyone, with regard to the aspects I have indicated; in the best interest of Italy.