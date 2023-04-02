Home Business Early retirement, 5 ways to stay home earlier: here are which ones
Business

Early retirement, 5 ways to stay home earlier: here are which ones

by admin
Early retirement, 5 ways to stay home earlier: here are which ones

Early retirement, all the news to get out of work earlier

Go to pension ahead of time you can. And although the standard age in Italy is still 67, there are several ways to retire early from the world of work. If on the one hand the intention of the government Melons to overcome the Fornero law already by the end of this legislature is firm, there is a way to retire before the age of 67: it is possible, in fact, to retire from work upon reaching 41 years of contributions if at least one year of contributions was paid before the age of 19. It’s about the early workers. But not everyone falls into this category. So let’s see together what are the ways to retire from work early.

Early retirement, 5 ways to get out of work early

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Popular track stocks return to the king of high funds to increase positions to prevent risks

You may also like

Ukraine: Rebuilding in the midst of war |...

ALD Automotive Italia, the advantages of long-term rental

Uranium ammunition for Ukraine: War crimes announced

Pension 600-1600 euros, this is how survivors change...

German Bundestag – Union faction asks about economic...

Traffic light compromise: the end of gas and...

“Geopolitics of the infosphere”, from ChatGPT to robots:...

Coalition agreement signed by the CDU and SPD...

Ukraine, bomb in a cafe in St. Petersburg:...

Against managers and authorities: prosecutors are investigating the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy