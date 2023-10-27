Early retirement: This is how many employees want to retire before 63

If you want to take early retirement without any deductions, you should find out about the requirements in good time. Getty Images

According to a study, the majority of working people in Germany want to retire earlier.

Factors such as working hours, salary and professional position influence the willingness to work longer.

According to an occupational scientist, this decision depends primarily on personal work experience.

Workers born in 1964 or later are expected to retire at age 67. At least after the statutory retirement age. However, a study now shows that the majority of employees in Germany would prefer to leave their working lives earlier. In addition to working hours and salary, their professional position was also crucial for the respondents’ decision.

63 percent of working people want to retire earlier

As early as June 2023, the ARD magazine “Panorama“Presented a representative study from the University of Wuppertal, which pointed to a trend towards early retirement among baby boomers. The current study by the market research institute Civey on behalf of the German Demography Network (ddn) shows that this development is not limited to the baby boomers between 1959 and 1969. According to an analysis of the “Rhenish PostThe willingness to stay in working life longer has increased slightly, but the desire to retire earlier remains strong.

Around 2,500 working people of different age groups were surveyed as part of the study. Of these, 63 percent said they wanted to work until they were 63 at the most. In addition, one in three workers over 65 would have liked to retire earlier. In view of the study results, Niels Reith, board member of the ddn, draws attention to the need for action among companies. Ultimately, the trend towards early retirement could further exacerbate the existing shortage of skilled workers.

Working hours, salary, appreciation – these factors are crucial

In order to investigate the causes of this development, Civey also addressed the underlying factors in the survey. On the one hand, working hours and physical strain would particularly influence the desire for an earlier pension. Over 40 percent of those surveyed said they would be willing to work longer if they could freely choose their working hours. On the other hand, for 40 percent of those surveyed, salary and – to a lesser extent – appreciation from superiors are important factors.

The professional position also seems to make a difference. While around 70 percent of workers and employees would like to retire at the age of 63 at the latest, only 55 percent of executives are in favor of an earlier retirement. Not only the position, but also career opportunities are crucial for some of those surveyed, reports the “Rheinische Post”. According to the study, for example, completing a degree could be linked to later retirement.

A positive “age culture” alone is not enough

A change is particularly noticeable when looking at the different age groups. The assumption that working people adjust their desired retirement age upwards over the course of their working lives seems questionable in view of the results. While 17 percent of those aged 30 to 39 want to work longer than the statutory retirement age, the figure is just eight percent of those aged 40 to 49.

Despite the trend towards early retirement, 70 percent of those surveyed say that work means a lot to them. According to labor scientist Melanie Ebener, it is therefore not justified to paint an “overly gloomy picture of the German working population”. Nevertheless, according to Ebener in the “Rheinische Post”, employers must determine the conditions under which employees want to work longer. What matters most is personal work experience. If important aspects such as salary and workload are not right, even a positive “age culture” cannot make up for it.

