Early to know: Five departments released an action plan to accelerate the green and low-carbon innovative development of power equipment; the Nasdaq fell 1%

by admin
Early to know: Five departments released an action plan to accelerate the green and low-carbon innovative development of power equipment; the Nasdaq fell 1%
Early to know: Five departments released an action plan to accelerate the green and low-carbon innovative development of power equipment; the Nasdaq fell 1%

2022-08-30 07:50

Source: Securities Times e Company

Author: Lai Shaohua

Securities Times · e company

Lai Shaohua

2022-08-30 07:50

Securities Times e Company News, Shengtong Energy and Jiaman Apparel subscribed for new shares today; the National Development and Reform Commission and other departments issued the “Several Policies and Measures for Relief and Support of the Nursing and Nursing Service Industry”; the five departments issued an action plan to accelerate the green and low-carbon innovative development of electric power equipment; The country will start releasing government pork reserves from September; the price of chemical fertilizers will be cut across the board, and the price of nitrogen and phosphate fertilizers will be cut by about 1,000 yuan per ton; the three major U.S. stock indexes have fallen across the board, and the Nasdaq has fallen by 1%.

Disclaimer: Securities Times strives for true and accurate information. The content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Operational risks are based on this.

    Early to know: Five departments released an action plan to accelerate the green and low-carbon innovative development of power equipment; the Nasdaq fell 1%

    Lai Shaohua

    2022-08-30

