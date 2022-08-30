Home > News > e company
Early to know: Five departments released an action plan to accelerate the green and low-carbon innovative development of power equipment; the Nasdaq fell 1%
2022-08-30 07:50
Source: Securities Times e Company
Author: Lai Shaohua
Securities Times e Company News, Shengtong Energy and Jiaman Apparel subscribed for new shares today; the National Development and Reform Commission and other departments issued the “Several Policies and Measures for Relief and Support of the Nursing and Nursing Service Industry”; the five departments issued an action plan to accelerate the green and low-carbon innovative development of electric power equipment; The country will start releasing government pork reserves from September; the price of chemical fertilizers will be cut across the board, and the price of nitrogen and phosphate fertilizers will be cut by about 1,000 yuan per ton; the three major U.S. stock indexes have fallen across the board, and the Nasdaq has fallen by 1%.
