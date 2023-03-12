Greenhouse gas reduction quota is the magic word, or GHG quota for short. It determines how much CO2 petroleum companies have to save. Or they buy the saved greenhouse gas from owners of electric cars.

Only owners of pure electric cars get a premium

Munich-based Andreas Mohrs has been driving electric cars for a long time, and has been driving a Hyundai Kona for two years. He found out from a letter from his insurance company that he could turn the CO2 saved into money. In the letter she made him an offer.

At first he thought it was spam, he says he had to check it first. But everything was correct. The bonus is only granted once a year per vehicle and only owners of purely electric cars receive it, i.e. not the owners of hybrid vehicles that have a combustion engine in addition to the electric drive.

Earn from climate change

Background: Mineral oil companies are required by law to reduce their CO2 emissions, by how much the so-called greenhouse gas reduction rate determines. If petrol station operators do not meet the quota, they have to pay a fine. But you can also buy pollution rights from third parties, such as electric car owners.

The ADAC also offers such bonus payments. For this year it is 300 euros per vehicle. Club members get 20 euros more. According to ADAC spokeswoman Katrin van Randenborgh, the certificates will continue to be sold on the market. It’s not about skimming off big profits, but also about making attractive offers to owners of e-cars, who may have fewer breakdowns. According to their information, around 170,000 owners of electric cars have now received the GHG premiums from ADAC.

It is difficult to get an overview of bonus providers

But not only the ADAC, or as in the case of the e-car owner Mohrs the HUK Coburg, offer these bonus payments for pure electric cars. There are now a number of providers on the Internet who want to buy pollution rights from you. Some of them have self-explanatory Internet addresses, such as “THG experts”, “we-buy-your-certificate” or “money-for-e-car”.

Andreas Mohrs opted for the offer from his motor vehicle insurer because he was unfamiliar with many of the providers. He had doubts as to whether everything was always correct and it was difficult for him to find out anything about the providers. According to him, the amounts were between 220 euros and 400 euros for 2022. HUK Coburg offered him 350 euros. So he went the safe way. In addition, he did not want to sacrifice so much time for it.

Consumer advocates advise caution

Norbert Endres, energy consultant for the Bavarian consumer advice center, also advises taking a very close look at the offers and paying attention to which provider promises what. Because, as is so often the case, the following also applies here: you should take a very close look, especially with high lure offers.

The amounts that are promised are not always guaranteed by every provider, especially not if you sign a contract for two years. The amount promised in the advertisement may be guaranteed for the first year, but not for the second. As is often the case in such cases, Endres recommends reading the small print carefully.

Regardless of which provider you choose in the end, the process is usually similar. You have to scan or photograph your vehicle registration, enter your data and then only the account number is missing, everything else is done by the provider of the bonus payment. He bundles the applications, takes care of the confirmation of the quota by the Federal Environment Agency and the resale.

Two models on offer

The intermediaries usually offer two bonus models. There is a guaranteed premium for risk-averse vehicle owners, which is paid out as soon as the confirmation from the Federal Environment Agency is received. This guarantee premium is calculated rather conservatively, but is paid out in any case. Anyone who speculates on more money chooses a so-called flex model. There is no guaranteed amount, but the bonus depends on the market price achieved for the pollution rights and this can be above the guaranteed amount, or even below it.

Consumer advocate Endres advises paying attention to when the provider promises payment. There are variable offers in which the intermediary reserves the right, so it can take months to get the premium paid out because the provider is waiting for the right moment with the highest market price in order to achieve high revenues.

Significance for the climate disputed

The fact that the premiums for this year are lower overall than for the past has to do with the fact that more coal was recently used to generate electricity. As a result, the environmental advantage of electric cars compared to combustion engines has fallen and that has an impact on the GHG quotas and thus on the premiums. The GHG quota is calculated by the Federal Ministry for the Environment and applies to all registered electric cars, regardless of the size, age and consumption of the vehicle and regardless of the annual mileage.

According to the ADAC spokeswoman, these bonuses are part of an attempt to reduce CO2 emissions in traffic and to promote alternative drive technologies. It is a bit of an e-car promotion, which you think makes sense. Environmental organizations like Greenpeace see things a little differently. It is not harmful, but unfortunately it does far too little to promote climate protection. Around 300 euros are too measly an incentive to switch to electromobility.