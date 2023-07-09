Earn more through more empathy

If you look at the reviews of doctors on the Internet, you can quickly deduce what the real success factors for the practice are. It’s not the most modern equipment or most of the doctor’s additional designations, it’s empathy. Practice expert André Bernert shows how this can also be used profitably.

dr Eckart von Hirschhausen says: The first question a doctor asks should be: “How can I help you?”, and not: “How can I make 20 percent more returns with you?”. The quotes come from the 10th National Health Quality Congress, which took place in Berlin in 2016. Almost seven years later, these words are still relevant. Because it’s not just the patients who complain about a lack of empathy. It is also the employees and often even the doctors themselves. Many are aware that the “minute medicine” is unsatisfactory for everyone and that the practice structures are often aligned according to monetary aspects. More time per patient and more money – is it not possible to have both?

Unequal money distribution – why is it?

There are economically very successful resident doctors who go home with a profit of 200,000 euros or even 450,000 euros a year. Even more is possible. By the way, with the same specialist group, the same working hours and roughly the same size of practice. The success factor of the economically better practices are primarily satisfied patients.

The path to satisfied or even happy patients begins with looking at the practice from the patient’s perspective. Both the ambiance and the medicine. I wrote an article a long time ago about the fact that many practices do not offer what the patients actually want. And that’s still the case today. Patients (of course) want meaningful medical services that go beyond what is covered by statutory health insurance and enable either more security or a better quality of life. Patients do not want “sufficient”, “appropriate” and “economical” medicine that the statutory health insurance companies only pay for. People spend a lot of money for the best possible medicine. In 2018 it was around 1,600 euros on average per year per capita. According to the IHK Essen, the trend towards the so-called second healthcare market, which also includes individual healthcare services, is steadily increasing. For doctors, therefore, the opportunity to provide patients with even better care and at the same time earn more money.

ethics and monetics

Now I’ve talked a whole paragraph just about money. But does this not conflict with the statements made by Dr. Eckart von Hirschhausen said? no, dr After all, Eckart von Hirschhausen does not say that doctors are not allowed to earn a lot of money. He says that shouldn’t be the first thought you have when you see a patient. And I totally agree with him on that.

I help practice managers to find a balance so that on the one hand they can offer their patients the best possible medicine and on the other hand they are paid well for it. In my opinion, this is not mutually exclusive, but is a factor (admittedly a difficult one to learn), but an essential factor in practical success. The first step is to strengthen the patient’s position and meet him/her as equals. Doctors who succeed in doing this increase the patient’s feeling of empathy many times over. But how does that work?

We are talking about a mature patient. A patient is mature when he understands his illness and can choose from various therapy options. To do this, he must know their advantages and disadvantages and understand the benefits. Many doctors try to show the performance, which usually does not appeal to the patients.

If you manage to put your patients in such a position, you are suddenly more than just the doctor. You rise to become an absolute expert and are perceived as very empathetic. Even if you spend less time with your patients than usual. You can do this, for example, by instrumentalizing information about the disease and therapy. We call the tool patient information, a document that is created once for each main clinical picture in your practice and can then be used again and again. Patients appreciate this because they don’t have to remember any information, but can take everything home with them to read. Simply put, all things that prevent or direct you from empathic contact should be standardized so that there is enough “room” for empathy. The greatest effect of standardization/instrumentalization is that you can use the time gained to focus more on your patients and, for example, to respond more to their questions without having to overrun the planned treatment time. Our best practices save around 22% of the time while increasing patient satisfaction by around 34%. From a purely economic point of view, the practices increase their private share by up to 27% on average. – To answer the question from the second paragraph: Even if you don’t want to increase the actual time per patient, you can increase the perceived time and thus bring more sales to the practice.

Instructions for more empathy and more success in practice

What do patients really want? Check the ambience of your practice, the processes and also the medical offer and make changes if necessary. Prepare the main clinical pictures and therapy options in the form of patient information in text and graphics so that it is understandable for patients. Hand over the respective (standardized) patient information to every patient to whom it is medically suitable and save time and be perceived as competent. Adapt the doctor-patient conversation to the patient information handed out and focus on the patient and their questions. Give the patient enough time to decide for or against therapy and offer them the option of contacting the practice if they have any questions.

PS: Stay patient-oriented and get help where your practice needs it (your patients do that too).

André Bernert has specialized in the assessment and advice of doctors, dentists and veterinarians. As the founder of MMP, André Bernert has developed numerous instruments that make practices more successful and relieve practice owners of stress.

