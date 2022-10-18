The learning season began overseas last week with mixed results from major US banks. The consensus estimates on MSCI World revenue and earnings per share (EPS) growth for Q3 2022 are 11.3% and 7.9% y / y respectively (updated to 13 October 2022). At the sectoral level, theenergy should make the largest contribution to EPS this quarter, followed by industrials and consumer discretionary. On the other hand, financial and material are shaping up to be weak points. Regionally, consensus estimates suggest that the UK and Europe should lead in terms of EPS growth (based on weak exchange rates), while the US would lose ground due to tougher comparisons.

Focus on guidance

Laura Smith, Global Equity Strategist di Credit Suisse, points out that the slowdown in the macroeconomic environment and the increase in financing costs have yet to be fully incorporated into the consensus earnings, with the revisions only starting to show a downward trend. “We expect a possible increase in the percentage of firms that will lower their guidance. We also expect forward earnings estimates to drop further, pushing valuations into unattractive territory, ”argues Smith, who believes Q3 2022 earnings season is likely to be a an important driver of the propensity to invest.

The Credit Suisse expert believes that while it is important to deliver strong results, markets will focus more on forward guidance that not on the actual values ​​of the EPS, and that will reward those whose comments remain neutral compared to those who lean towards more cautious or even negative tones. The busiest week of the reporting season will be October 24-28.

Three titles to keep under observation

Credit Suisse’s Investment Weekly highlights three stocks – Merck & Co., Nestlé and Sanofi – which are expected to trade favorably in the upcoming earnings season.

Right away Lorenzo BiasioEquity Research Analyst – Healthcare at Credit Suisse, analyzes these stocks one by one.