The learning season began overseas last week with mixed results from major US banks. The consensus estimates on MSCI World revenue and earnings per share (EPS) growth for Q3 2022 are 11.3% and 7.9% y / y respectively (updated to 13 October 2022). At the sectoral level, theenergy should make the largest contribution to EPS this quarter, followed by industrials and consumer discretionary. On the other hand, financial and material are shaping up to be weak points. Regionally, consensus estimates suggest that the UK and Europe should lead in terms of EPS growth (based on weak exchange rates), while the US would lose ground due to tougher comparisons.
Focus on guidance
Laura Smith, Global Equity Strategist di Credit Suisse, points out that the slowdown in the macroeconomic environment and the increase in financing costs have yet to be fully incorporated into the consensus earnings, with the revisions only starting to show a downward trend. “We expect a possible increase in the percentage of firms that will lower their guidance. We also expect forward earnings estimates to drop further, pushing valuations into unattractive territory, ”argues Smith, who believes Q3 2022 earnings season is likely to be a an important driver of the propensity to invest.
The Credit Suisse expert believes that while it is important to deliver strong results, markets will focus more on forward guidance that not on the actual values of the EPS, and that will reward those whose comments remain neutral compared to those who lean towards more cautious or even negative tones. The busiest week of the reporting season will be October 24-28.
Three titles to keep under observation
Credit Suisse’s Investment Weekly highlights three stocks – Merck & Co., Nestlé and Sanofi – which are expected to trade favorably in the upcoming earnings season.
Right away Lorenzo BiasioEquity Research Analyst – Healthcare at Credit Suisse, analyzes these stocks one by one.
Thanks to its leadership positions in the (immuno) oncology and vaccine sectors, Merck & Co. it is subject to very limited macroeconomic sensitivity and should therefore be relatively immune to fears of a timid recession. The recent positive phase 3 results of Sotatercept – a drug obtained through the $ 11 billion acquisition of Acceleron – corroborate confidence in Merck’s M&A strategy. The latter aspect will undoubtedly be the subject of attention in the future, given the looming loss of exclusivity (patent expiry) of Keytruda (oncology) in 2028, which management intends to address through the development of an internal pipeline, as well as with further mergers. and acquisitions.
The share price of Nestlé it decreased by around 15% from the beginning of the year (YTD), despite continued positive earnings momentum, driven by strong pricing, still positive growth in volumes and controlled margins. Thanks to its price power in the coffee and pet products sectors, which drive growth, we expect limited volatility in Nestlé’s earnings. Market share winners such as Nestlé appear better positioned in this market. The upcoming results for Q3 and November’s Capital Market Day focusing on its Health Science division should be positive catalysts. Equities are now trading at 20x the P / E, in line with the sector average despite higher yields and defensive characteristics.
In the end, Sanofi which currently deals with a very undemanding valuation (for example, on a 12-month forward single-digit P / E multiple and with a free cash flow return [FCF] close to 10%), likely driven by concerns about its exposure to the Zantac litigation, which we believe is manageable. Thanks to the solid performance of key brands such as Dupixent (inflammatory diseases), forward earnings remain very strong, in the order of 15% on a 12-month forward basis. Additionally and partly related to this, the appreciation of the USD currently provides impetus to Sanofi’s financial results, as the company generates approximately 40% of revenue – and an even higher percentage of profits – in the United States.