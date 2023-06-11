Earthquake in Scotland, former prime minister Nicola Sturgeon arrested for alleged illegal financing of the party

The former first minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon she was arrested today as part of an investigation into the Scottish National Party’s finances. THE Party accounts have been under suspicion in recent years, mainly due to complaints presented in 2021 in relation to some donations. Specifically, they have arisen doubts about the funds the party has received for a potential new campaign for a pro-independence referendum.

Sturgeonwho has never linked his resignation, presented at the end of last March, to these suspicions, he has always defended the transparency of the accounts and funds raised for the hypothetical referendumaround 667 thousand pounds (761 thousand euros at today’s exchange rate) between 2017 and 2020 alone. The announcement of thearrest of Sturgeon was published by the Scottish National Police on its Twitter profile, in relation to a 52-year-old woman, whose identity has been verified by the Scottish BBC. The former prime minister is now being questioned by investigators, the authorities add in the statement.

The former prime minister’s arrest comes after his HusbandPeter Murrell, had been arrestedlast April. Murrell and Scottish MP Colin Beattie, who was treasurer of the SNP at the time, were both later released without charge, pending further inquiries. In addition to the arrests, they had been conducted searches in a number of locations, including the home of Murrell and Sturgeon. She had previously been questioned about the origin of the funds her husband used to lend the SNP over £100,000 to help the party with its cash needs.

