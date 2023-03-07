Cybersecurity, cracks in the Meloni government: Baldoni resigns

earthquake shock inCybersecurity Agency national: resigned Roberto Baldoni. The professor was appointed in August 2021 and took up his mandate in September 2021. Previously he was deputy director general of the Dis to develop the national cybersecurity architecture and coordinate actions to mitigate cyber attacks with an impact on national security. Since 2002 full professor of Computer Science at the University Wisdom of Rome, founded in 2011 and directed until 2017 the first research center in Italy on “Cyber ​​Intelligence and Information Security“.

According to Ansa, “something broke with the Meloni governmentwhich even so far had not touched any box in the security sector: a lack of trust aA warning from the Executive could have determined the choice of the professor. Now the aim will be to give a new guide and a new impetus to the Agency as soon as possible”.

Among the tasks of the organism the ai support public entities and national private companies, which provide essential services, in the prevention and mitigation of accidents, as well as for the purpose of restoring systems, as well as the promotion of awareness campaigns and dissemination of the culture of cybersecurity. Always according to what he writes Ansa the government is now betting to quickly replace the professor to give new guidance to the Agency, which has in Nunzia Ciardi the deputy director.

