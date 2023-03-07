Home Business Earthquake in security and cracks in the government: director Baldoni resigns
Business

Earthquake in security and cracks in the government: director Baldoni resigns

by admin
Earthquake in security and cracks in the government: director Baldoni resigns

Cybersecurity, cracks in the Meloni government: Baldoni resigns

earthquake shock inCybersecurity Agency national: resigned Roberto Baldoni. The professor was appointed in August 2021 and took up his mandate in September 2021. Previously he was deputy director general of the Dis to develop the national cybersecurity architecture and coordinate actions to mitigate cyber attacks with an impact on national security. Since 2002 full professor of Computer Science at the University Wisdom of Rome, founded in 2011 and directed until 2017 the first research center in Italy on “Cyber ​​Intelligence and Information Security“.

According to Ansa, “something broke with the Meloni governmentwhich even so far had not touched any box in the security sector: a lack of trust aA warning from the Executive could have determined the choice of the professor. Now the aim will be to give a new guide and a new impetus to the Agency as soon as possible”.

Among the tasks of the organism the ai support public entities and national private companies, which provide essential services, in the prevention and mitigation of accidents, as well as for the purpose of restoring systems, as well as the promotion of awareness campaigns and dissemination of the culture of cybersecurity. Always according to what he writes Ansa the government is now betting to quickly replace the professor to give new guidance to the Agency, which has in Nunzia Ciardi the deputy director.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  FSI buys 7.2% of Anima to stop the French

You may also like

Chinese Cities Struggle Under Trillions of Dollars in...

“We can do luxury and lifestyle better than...

Fiera Milano enters Fiere di Parma: 16.5 million...

German industry: orders drop by eleven percent in...

Africa: action needed against illegal trafficking of natural...

U.S. inflationary pressure is still relatively high, U.S....

How managers can request time off

Europeans, Moratti back on the pitch after the...

Bezahl.de from Cologne secures 11 million financing

International gold price short-term look at 1861 US...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy