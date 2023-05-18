Home » Earthquake in the Democratic Party, reformists in revolt: “We are alternatives to Elly Schlein”
Earthquake in the Democratic Party, reformists in revolt: “We are alternatives to Elly Schlein”

Earthquake in the Democratic Party, reformists in revolt: “We are alternatives to Elly Schlein”

Revolt of the reformists of the Democratic Party, an open letter from Stefano Ceccanti, Enrico Morando and Giorgio Tonini

The reformists of Democratic party they take pen and paper and attack the new secretary Elly Schlein. From the maximalist and ideological approach, to the absence of dialogue with the government on institutional reforms, up to the economic perspective signed by Elly.

The authors of the letter sent to the newspaper Repubblica are three former dem parliamentarians, all from the reformist area. Stefano Ceccanti, former deputy, Enrico Morando, deputy minister of the economy in the Renzi governments and Giorgio Tonini, former senator. The three authors choose a written intervention to attack all the choices of the new Pd organization chart.

Secretary Schlein has every right to attempt to create the political-cultural and programmatic platform with which she won the Congress of the Democratic Party. We, who clearly opposed that platform, highlighting the risk of a regression towards an identity antagonism inconsistent with the very nature of the Democratic Party as a party with a majority vocation, have not only the right but also the duty to bring about (and to perceive outside the party) a vision, a political culture and a distinct programmatic proposal and, in many respects, an alternative to that of Schlein”. Stefano Ceccanti, Enrico Morando, Giorgio Tonini write this in an appeal to Repubblica.

