MILAN. Arnaud de Puyfontaine resigns from Tim’s board of directors. This is the CEO of Vivendi, the French company with the largest shareholder with 73.5% of the capital. These are sensational resignations which however mark the need for the French shareholder to have freer hands, without the constraints imposed by also being a director of the former monopolist, at the table he is participating in with the government and CDP to define the future structures of Tim and the fate of the network.

The lack of change of pace within the board of directors, with a discontinuity in governance, also underlie the resignation of the French manager: for some time the French have been asking for the replacement of the president Salvatore Rossi, accused of not having impartial management. In short, until things change, de Puyfontaine will focus on leading the French media company headed by Vincent Bolloré.

The goodbye of the transalpine CEO, however, as it turns out, is not a sign of Vivendi leaving Tim. In Paris, the investment in Tim is confirmed, which is strategic and long-term. It is not for nothing that rumors have up to now maintained that, alongside the national grid that the government intends to have controlled by the CDP, the French are interested in confirming their commitment to Tim which, with no more infrastructure, will take care of services at the detail.

