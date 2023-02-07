Earthquake in Turkey, the shocking story of Montella: “I live by miracle”

Il earthquake that destroyed the South from the Turkey and the North of Syria doing at least 4,700 casualties (but up to 20,000 deaths are feared), he saved the coach Italian of the AdanaVincenzo Montella: “The chances that I was not in Adana during the earthquake – explains the former Milan coach to Corriere della Sera – they were really low. Instead I am here at Istanbul. A thousand kilometers from the collapsed buildings, the dead and the rubble. I am here, still incredulousto pray for the victims. I’m aliveor. Distressed but alive”. Vincenzo Montella has been in Turkey for two years, he coaches Adana Demirspor, a football team that plays in the Super Lig. On Sunday afternoon they left Adana for the match against l’Umraniyespor, race obviously postponed like all sporting events. The awakening in the middle of the night in the istanbul hotel was from nightmare.

“My soccer players – continues Montella al Corriere – they were awakened by family members what were in the street. It was raining heavily in Adana and before their eyes one was foreshadowing apocalyptic scenario still undefined proportions. The epicenter of the earthquake is two hundred kilometers away but the tremors were continuous and the houses shook. I stay at Istanbul. The hotel where i live was evacuated: He has gone on fire. I feel a survived. Let’s pray, let’s all pray. The club has made accommodation available to their families in Antalya, i players I am broken down from here with a special flight. Many they no longer have not even there casa“.

