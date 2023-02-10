Turkey earthquake, more than 70,000 injured. Relief blocked in Syria

Il earthquake in Turkey e Syria register a number of victims very high, the budget has risen well beyond i 21 thousand deaths eh wounded they are more than 70 miles. However, they are also recorded in this drama two good news: they were extracted alive after 90 hours a 10 year old girl and even one baby girl, with the umbilical cord still attached. The Antalya fire brigade has been working for over 7 ore to bring out the little girl trapped under the rubble of a building in the province of Hatay. In Jandairis, a city in Syria hard hit by the earthquake, rescuers have discovered a alive newborn, under the rubble of a four-story building, still linked by umbilical cord to the deceased mother. The little girl is the only survivor of his family. Rescuers found the bodies of his father, mother, his three sisters, his brother and his aunt.

I am now more than 21,000 dead of the terrible earthquake that hit the south of Turkey and the north of the Syria. The death toll in Turkey has exceeded 17 thousand, i.e. the sad primacy of the earthquake that hit Izmit in 1999, which for years was the second deadliest in Turkey’s history and has now passed to the third place. A budget inevitably destined to increase in the next few hours, they are in fact more than 70 thousand wounded and rescue and search operations go ahead in the majority of affected centres from the earthquake. In fact, only in Urfa and Kilis have the searches come to an end. The first a small town, the second a city among the least affected. In Syria the dead in government-controlled areas are 1,262 and 1,930 in those under rebel control in the North-West. In total, the wounded in Syria are 5,158. In Syriain addition to the UN convoy, came rescued by Russia e Irantwo countries that have always been allies of the regime of the Syrian president Bashar al-Assad.

